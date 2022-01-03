中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Mon, Jan 3, 2022
    23:36
    mostly cloudy
    20°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Ikka expects growing businesses in 2022
    2h 5min ago
    Innolux showcasing display innovations
    2h 14min ago
    Acer takes cautious attitude about long shipment time for its notebooks
    2h 15min ago
    Taiwan faces challenges in WBG semiconductor development
    2h 26min ago
    TSMC, Samsung expected to see neck-and-neck competition in 2nm GAA node
    2h 26min ago
    DRAM demand particularly DDR5 expected to rise in 2022
    2h 26min ago
    PMIC quotes unlikely to move in 2022
    2h 26min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Realtek set to hike quotes for Wi-Fi SoCs, Ethernet chips in 1Q22

    Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan's major networking IC supplier Realtek Semiconductor is set to raise its quotes for Wi-Fi SoCs and Ethernet chips in the first quarter of 2022 to reflect increased foundry costs, according to industry sources.

    The sources said networking chips for consumer applications are expected to reach a market equilibrium in 2022, but those for infrastructure, automotive electronics, commercial and industrial applications are on track to ramp up steadily in the year, driving suppliers to hike their prices.

    But price hikes for networking chips are expected to average at only 5% to cover part of around 10% foundry cost increase, as clients are increasingly reluctant to accept further price rises after chip vendors repeatedly increased their quotes in 2021 at a larger pace than cost increases for upstream materials, the sources continued.

    Networking ICs are mostly fabricated using mature process nodes of 28-40nm, with some migrating to 16nm. After additional capacity for mature nodes comes online in 2023, network IC prices are expected to face downward pressure arising from gradual market equilibrium, the sources said.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution Mobile + telecom Wireless networking
    Tags
    automotive capacity electronics Ethernet infrastructure Realtek Realtek Semiconductor Wi-Fi
    Companies
    Realtek Semiconductor
    Related stories
    Dec 20
    Leading Taiwan IC designers to thrive in 2022
    Dec 9
    Realtek poised to generate record revenue in 2021
    Nov 29
    Chipmakers to rev up production of Wi-Fi 6/6E SoCs in 2022
    Nov 3
    Networking IC suppliers raising prices
    Nov 1
    Realtek to sustain robust shipments of networking chips through 1H22
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Key components
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 11:20
    Tokyo Electron highlights environmentally friendly solutions
    Thursday 30 December 2021
    Merry Electronics reaffirms its commitment to sustainable corporate operations by joining the RE100 Initiative
    Tuesday 28 December 2021
    Providing one-stop service for FOPLP RDL, Manz helps consumer electronics companies develop new opportunities
    Monday 27 December 2021
    Premium heat treatment tool for semiconductor industry application
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms