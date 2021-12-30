Highlights of the day: A semiconductor supply chain cluster can be seen in US

Many Taiwan-based cleanroom and equipment and facility suppliers will come with TSMC to the US to build a semiconductor supply chain cluster. The prices for DRAMs and network, industrial ICs are posed to raise, due to the tight supply of 8-inch foundry. On the EV side, worldwide carmakers are acting aggressively to secure their battery supply through joint ventures or forming new partnerships.

More Taiwan suppliers join TSMC in IC industry cluster in Arizona: More Taiwan-based suppliers are looking to join TSMC in the IC industry cluster in Arizona, the US, where the foundry is constructing an advanced wafer fab, according to industry sources.TSMC's Arizona fab project has attracted more of the foundry's ecosystem partners, particularly cleanroom and other equipment and facility suppliers, to set up operations locally, the sources indicated.

DRAM spot prices picking up: DRAM spot market prices have been picking up since December 2021, a bullish sign for the near-term price trend, according to industry sources. Mainstream DDR4 spot prices, for example, have been trending upward since December. The prices slipped 1-2% in November after falling by a larger 5-10% in October, the sources indicated.

Tight 8-inch foundry capacity to continue pushing up chip prices in 1Q22: Suppliers of power management ICs, networking chips, and industrial and automotive MCUs are still capable of raising their prices in the first quarter of 2022, as 8-inch fab capacity stays persistently tight, according to sources at IC distributors.

SSangyong Motor partners with BYD for EV batteries: SSangyong Motor is working with BYD to make EV batteries that will be equipped in its new U100 EV, an effort to expand the presence of electricity-powered vehicles in its product lines.