VinFast delivers first batch of EVs to Vietnam

Vietnam-based VinFast held a ceremony on December 25 to release and distribute its first batch of VF e34 electric vehicles (EVs) to its customers at VinFast's manufacturing complex in Hai Phong.

"The event opened up an avenue to the era of Vietnamese EVs, making Vietnam one of the world's few countries to have mastered the technology behind clean-energy vehicle production," stated VinFast in a press release on December 27.

VF e34 EV SUV

The VF e34 is an electric SUV in the C/mid-size segment. Its virtual assistant developed by VinBigData, a member company of Vingroup's technology ecosystem, users can directly interact with the vehicle and control many features conveniently and easily.

VinFast has partnered with MobiFone Telecommunication Corporation to offer customers optimal eSIM data packages in supporting its customers to experience smart features on the VF e34. Each VF e34 delivered will be pre-installed with eSIM, and customers will pay a fee to use eSIM data directly to MobiFone.

VinFast's new battery rental package

In the delivery of the first batch of electric vehicles, VinFast also officially announced its new battery rental package for customers in Vietnam.

VinFast is committed to renting batteries for the entire product life cycle and will adjust its rental price annually. Every year on December 1, VinFast will adjust battery rents and it will be based solely on the increase/decrease of electricity/gasoline prices.

EV lineup introduction

It is expected that in January 2022, VinFast will continue to hand over thousands more VF e34 vehicles to customers who have deposited in advance. In order to continue the era of smart electric cars that have officially opened in Vietnam, VinFast will also introduce a complete EV lineup of electric cars, including 5 models in the A-B-C-D-E segments at the 2022 Consumer Electric Show (CES) from January 5th to January 8th, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.