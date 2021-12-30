India breaks PV installation record in 2021

The total installation capacity for ground-mounted PV power-generating stations and rooftop PV systems newly completed in India in 2021 is estimated at 14.0GWp, the historically highest annual level, according to India-based JMK Research and Analysis.

The total newly completed installation capacity in 2021 consists of 11.0GWp for ground-mounted PV power-generating stations and 3.0GWp for rooftop PV systems, JMK said. Besides, there is an estimated total installation capacity of 2.8GW for wind turbines newly completed in 2021, JMK added.

Ground-mounted PV power-generating stations and rooftop PV systems newly completed in January-October 2021 had a total installation capacity of 10.19GWp, and those completed and to be completed in November-December will have that of 3.81GWp, JMK indicated.

As of the end of October 2021, the cumulative total (historically completed) installation capacity for renewable energy in India reached 103.04GW, consisting of 47.66GW for PV power-generating facilities, 39.99GW for wind turbines, 10.58GW for biomass power plants, 4.82GW for small-size hydraulic power plants. Besides, the cumulative total installation capacity for large-size hydraulic power plants stood at about 47GW.

In addition to completed renewable energy-generating facilities, such facilities currently under construction have a total installation capacity of 63.64GW and those to be brought into construction have that of 32.06GW.

The India government aims to reach a cumulative total installation capacity of 175GW for renewable energy by the end of 2022.