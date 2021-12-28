Highlights of the day: Server makers expanding capacity to meet long-term orders

Clients have been keen on securing supply of servers amid components shortages, with ODMs set to expand their production capacity to meet long-term server orders from such clients. Shortages of consumer ICs are expected to worsen in 2022 as vendors shift more of their capacity supply to non-consumer products that offer higher profits. Etron chairman Nicky Lu expects supply of speciallty DRAM to remain constrained in 2022, but the situation may not be as bad as in 2021.

Server ODMs to raise production capacities worldwide: Quanta Computer, Wiwynn and Inventec are set to expand their capacities worldwide with Quanta set to increase the output from the SMT plant in Thailand and the assembly factories in Europe and the US.

IC supply priority shifting to non-consumer products for 2022: ICs for consumer products are expected to see worse shortages than other applications in 2022 as many IC design houses have prioritized supply capacity for non-consumer chip offerings with higher profit margins, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

Specialty DRAM shortage to partially ease in 2H22: The supply of specialty DRAM memory will remain constrained in 2022, but the arrival of additional foundry capacity will partially ease the tight supply, according to Nicky Lu, chairman for fabless chipmaker Etron Technology.