Nissan to equip all vehicles with LiDAR in 2030

Nissan plans to outfit all its production vehicles with LiDar in 2030, according to reports from Nikkan and Nikkei.

The strategy was part of the electrification push unveiled in November, which showed the automaker's arrangement for developing autonomous driving and all-solid-state battery.

Nissan intends to complement self-developed ProPilot with LiDARs, which are indispensable for Level 4 cars. The autonomous driving technology that currently ProPilot contains could be seen as advanced Level 2.

Nissan said that sales of the cars equipped with ProPilot and its high-end brand, Infiniti, will reach more than 2.5 million units by the fiscal year of 2026. By the fiscal year of 2030, all new models will be outfitted with new LiDARs.

In terms of introducing all-solid-state batteries to the cars, Nissan falls a little behind competitors like Toyota and Volkswagen. The two automakers will put solid-state batteries in their production vehicles around 2025, while Nissan will start establishing a production line for testing in a Yokohama plant in 2022 and begin operation in 2024. The company plans to adjust battery production with the market and activate mass production in 2028.

The all-solid-state battery that Nissan is working on contains two times the energy density of a lithium-ion battery. It not only provides a longer range for electric vehicles but also becomes lighter and smaller, which increases the flexibility for car designs.

All-solid-state batteries are expected to have fewer overheat issues, enabling a simplified cooling system. Besides, it would only take one-third of the time to charge, compared with batteries commonly used now.

Nissan plans to invest JPY140 billion (US$1.2billion) in developing all-solid-state batteries and will collaborate with strategic partners, including Renault and Mitsubishi. The carmaker also said it would first place the batteries in large or heavy-duty vehicles like the Infiniti models targeting the US and China markets.

Additionally, Nissan is cutting production lines and headcount to fix its over-expansion. As a result, together with non-core businesses like car loans, the corporation made a profit of JPY139.1 billion in the period of April to September 2021. This is the first time Nissan has seen profit improvement after the deficit in a row since 2019.

Nissan has set a goal to invest JPY2 trillion in hybrid and battery electric vehicles by March 2027, although it still bears a JPY90.2 billion loss in the car manufacturing business