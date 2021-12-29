中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Dec 29, 2021
    23:49
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    LILIN
    Sponsored
    Tight 8-inch foundry capacity to continue pushing up chip prices in 1Q22
    1h 13min ago
    Polarizer maker CMMT steps up product diversification
    2h 44min ago
    More Taiwan suppliers join TSMC in IC industry cluster in Arizona
    2h 53min ago
    IC equipment distributor Spirox enjoys strong demand from China
    3h 5min ago
    Nanya to break ground for new plant in 1H22
    3h 18min ago
    DRAM spot prices picking up
    3h 19min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Nissan to equip all vehicles with LiDAR in 2030

    Chiang Jen-Chieh, Taipei; Peng Chen, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Nissan plans to outfit all its production vehicles with LiDar in 2030, according to reports from Nikkan and Nikkei.

    The strategy was part of the electrification push unveiled in November, which showed the automaker's arrangement for developing autonomous driving and all-solid-state battery.

    Nissan intends to complement self-developed ProPilot with LiDARs, which are indispensable for Level 4 cars. The autonomous driving technology that currently ProPilot contains could be seen as advanced Level 2.

    Nissan said that sales of the cars equipped with ProPilot and its high-end brand, Infiniti, will reach more than 2.5 million units by the fiscal year of 2026. By the fiscal year of 2030, all new models will be outfitted with new LiDARs.

    In terms of introducing all-solid-state batteries to the cars, Nissan falls a little behind competitors like Toyota and Volkswagen. The two automakers will put solid-state batteries in their production vehicles around 2025, while Nissan will start establishing a production line for testing in a Yokohama plant in 2022 and begin operation in 2024. The company plans to adjust battery production with the market and activate mass production in 2028.

    The all-solid-state battery that Nissan is working on contains two times the energy density of a lithium-ion battery. It not only provides a longer range for electric vehicles but also becomes lighter and smaller, which increases the flexibility for car designs.

    All-solid-state batteries are expected to have fewer overheat issues, enabling a simplified cooling system. Besides, it would only take one-third of the time to charge, compared with batteries commonly used now.

    Nissan plans to invest JPY140 billion (US$1.2billion) in developing all-solid-state batteries and will collaborate with strategic partners, including Renault and Mitsubishi. The carmaker also said it would first place the batteries in large or heavy-duty vehicles like the Infiniti models targeting the US and China markets.

    Additionally, Nissan is cutting production lines and headcount to fix its over-expansion. As a result, together with non-core businesses like car loans, the corporation made a profit of JPY139.1 billion in the period of April to September 2021. This is the first time Nissan has seen profit improvement after the deficit in a row since 2019.

    Nissan has set a goal to invest JPY2 trillion in hybrid and battery electric vehicles by March 2027, although it still bears a JPY90.2 billion loss in the car manufacturing business

    Categories
    EV + green energy
    Tags
    ADAS autonomous AV carmaker Japan LiDAR Nissan
    Related stories
    Dec 27
    Nissan to build EV battery recycling facilities in Europe and US in five years
    Dec 27
    Vision sensor capabilities may still be limited for ADAS
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Asia
    EV
    Asia
    Top 10 Most-Read Articles of 2021
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 11:20
    Tokyo Electron highlights environmentally friendly solutions
    Tuesday 28 December 2021
    Providing one-stop service for FOPLP RDL, Manz helps consumer electronics companies develop new opportunities
    Monday 27 December 2021
    Premium heat treatment tool for semiconductor industry application
    Thursday 23 December 2021
    Chenbro launches innovative RM25324 high density storage server chassis to meet diverse data needs
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021