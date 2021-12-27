Vision sensor capabilities may still be limited for ADAS

In May 2021, Tesla announced some of its car models in North America would no longer use radar and LiDAR, using instead AI vision as the sensors for its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Currently, most self-driving functions on the market use a combination of sensors. The most widely used sensors include infrared radar, ultrasonic radar, millimeter wave (mmWave) radar, LiDAR and camera lenses. Each has its own advantages in different use settings.

Besides the high cost, the main reason Tesla is reportedly abandoning LiDAR and radar sensors is that, between radar and vision sensors, there is a dispute about which should make the final decision when special scenarios arise.

Ian Tzeng, senior product director at oToBrite Electronics, said the majority of ADAS today mainly use AI vision sensors and are supplemented by ultrasonic radar. Few automakers use LiDAR due to its high cost. Tesla is in a position to abandon radar sensors due to its high shares in the electric vehicles (EV) market.

Tzeng pointed out Tesla has millions of EVs on the road daily that can collect impressive image data. Coupled with its superior software engineering and comprehensive self-driving computing platform, Tesla is confident enough to rely solely on vision sensors for its self-driving function. Currently, no other automakers have enough data or resources to do this.

Cubtek senior vice president Shyh-Jong Chung believes the accuracy of Tesla's vision sensors still has limitations. His opinion is based on statistics from the US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) that show most Tesla-related accidents occur during the evening and at night.

Yuan-Shin Chiang, R&D deputy manager at HPB Optoelectronics, pointed out that vision sensors are far less effective in conditions where the line of sight is not good, such as in the rain, snow or fog.

According to a report by a US research agency, the current error rate by automatic emergency braking in commercially available ADAS under simulated rainy conditions at under 40kph was 17% and up to 30% at 50kph. The error rate for lane departure warning systems was the highest, with a nearly 70% probability the vehicle would deviate from normal lanes.

Chung believes mmWave radar is a better all-weather sensor. Even under poor weather conditions, mmWave radar can still maintain a certain standard, but its biggest shortcoming is its poor angular resolution. When the angle between targets is less than three degrees, mmWave radar may recognize them as the same object, which could lead to misjudgment. As a result, angle limitations are what radar manufacturers are focusing on improving at this stage. Currently, there are foreign startups testing the use of software to improve angular resolution under the premise that the hardware architecture will not change.

Based on the above, in order to clearly recognize traffic signs, pedestrians and road conditions, future ADAS will not be able to separate from vision sensors. However, in order to adapt to all weather conditions, it is highly likely that radar will continue to be a standard for smart driving sensors.

In terms of price, Chung noted the cheapest radar currently is around US$500 and the highest up to US$20,000. This is still no small cost for automakers. However, radar still has a huge price advantage over LiDAR.

Supply chain companies expect the price of radar to decrease after it goes into mass production and shipments will continue to increase in the next 2-5 years. On the other hand, based on the quickly falling cost of LiDAR, it is possible the price could also fall.