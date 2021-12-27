Immersive AR, VR adventure to the International Space Station: Felix & Paul Studios

Homo sapiens always looked at the heavens and wondered about the nature of the objects seen in the night sky. With its customized virtual reality (VR) "Outer Space Camera" systems, the Montreal-based Felix & Paul Studios takes the audience through a virtual journey into glimpses of astronauts' life with the premiere of "The Infinite," the first multi-sensory interactive VR experience based on the International Space Station.

Felix & Paul Studios was founded by Emmy-award-winning directors Félix Lajeunesse and Paul Raphaël along with producer Stéphane Rituit in 2013. The studio creates original content – Space Explorer Series and collaborates with world-leading franchises, Cirque du Soleil and Jurassic World, and personalities, such as President Barack Obama, President Bill Clinton, LeBron James, on the creation of medium-defining fiction and non-fiction VR experiences.

By taking full advantage of both filmed and real-time interactive content, Felix & Paul Studios again show its mastery of immersive technologies. Splitting into 7 different zones, each zone is part of a puzzle. More precisely, each zone tells a story and creates certain physical proximity which then, put together, creates a complete space experience for the audience. This sophisticated and privileged moment occurs because the audience has so many feelings for the complexity, the ambiguity of either interactive fidelity or visual fidelity, and therefore of the situations into which they maneuver themselves.

"Immersive storytelling is what we are passionate about. I would probably say digital immersive storytelling even though that contains the real world. As it does in 'The Infinite' installation, as it always does in anything that is immersive by definition. So, for us, these are all different facets of the same core," said Paul Raphaël, co-founder and creative director of Felix & Paul Studios.

Not only is Felix & Paul Studios' alchemy ample evident in VR, but it is also augmented reality (AR) too. The Storyteller, a project in which the team collaborated with The Jim Henson Company, best exemplifies this notion. Narrated by author Neil Gaiman, The Seven Ravens is an augmented trackable storybook that allows readers to interact and explore the classic franchise's world.

Raphaël continued, "One can argue that AR is less immersive, less transportive; however, it has the power to upgrade or to shift where you are. Because where you are - the real world – is the most realistic thing that you could be living at least for now. All your senses are there, your body is fully there. You can keep that whole experience of presence, and build on that, even though you're limited in what you can do. For example, you can't easily change your living room into the jungle. But you can bring something in. And, if you do that properly, you can create something truly magical."

"AR is such a nascent industry, even more than VR. We're starting to see headsets coming out now. We announced a partnership with Qualcomm a few weeks ago," Raphaël added.

VR or AR as mediums

"To create a special experience, I think both of these mediums are really powerful," Raphaël said.

He often tells the story of his aunt to demonstrate the importance of VR and AR as mediums that create a special experience for users. His aunt, despite being an intellectual, was a Luddite, mistrustful of high technology. Her technological evolution ended with television. One of the last times he saw her, he was working on VR. Raphaël tried to convince her to put on a VR headset and she did. Surprisingly, she came out in tears and said,

"I put something on and was transported so fully. I can't believe such a thing could possibly exist."

Raphaël stressed that what's beautiful about VR and AR is that they finally realize the potential of digital technology as a true extension of reality rather than an abstraction. The digital has been a 2-dimensional abstraction that users have had to use through a 2D interface, mouse, keyboard, windows, and code.

"We very interface averse at the studio, we try as much as we can to avoid having menus or buttons or anything," said Raphaël. The Storyteller, the AR project, doesn't have any.

"Once you start the app, the book is the interface. And the book is just something you pick up. The Infinite is the same. We have people of all ages." For kids, Felix & Paul Studios gives them a tablet because there is a minimum age limit required by regulation." Raphaël explained that there is a potential for complete transparency for all these mediums. VR and AR share the common ground of bringing the digital into a very human-centric way and that makes them insanely powerful, which also can be a very dangerous and scary thing. "And of course, as an artist, I try to expect the positive side of it as much as I can," said Raphaël.

Metaverse in AR or VR

Metaverse is a pointer. Taking Meta as an example, when the company changed its name from Facebook to Meta, was to indicate that the company had shifted its focus. At a macro level, companies as large as Meta are now taking this focus very seriously. In fact, one can argue that almost all the major tech companies have this focus right now.

Instead of saying, we're going to adopt a lot of AR and VR technologies, the companies use the word metaverse, and it evokes not the technology, but the result of the technology.

Raphaël further explained that whether it's AR or VR, that line that separates technology from reality is all quite blurry. These technologies are just going to kind of wrap around us in a much more immersive way. "I think the internet is already the metaverse in that sense."

Another key point that Raphaël highlighted was there is a connotation to the metaverse that everything is going to be connected.

He said, "When you look at apps today, they're all mostly separated. I think there was a desire for things to be interconnected more and this is an insane challenge. People own different things, people own different intellectual property, people own different businesses, and not everything communicates so easily. Could you imagine Warner Brothers and Disney getting connected? What about the characters intermingling? It's an insane challenge and probably a lot of people are going to have different ideas on what that should be."

Felix & Paul Studios is currently looking for partnerships with innovation-driven telcos and hardware manufacturers in showcasing the value of 5G, enabling wider access to its content by licensing the Full Dome versions of the company's titles to domes and planetariums across Asia. Felix & Paul Studios also desires to have a local partner to collaborate with on The Infinite, typically for its location-based exhibition as the team tours in Taiwan.

The company had spent roughly the last 5 years working in collaboration with various players in the space industry. It is a continuum and will take many different forms.

The success of The Infinite had opened a whole new world for Felix & Paul Studios. It is working on its world tour and aims to showcase The Infinite in as many cities as possible. As for the Storyteller, the company will be working on its platform, intellectual property (IP), and optimizing the head-mounted AR.

Felix & Paul Studios also plans to have its own metaverse. "We want to connect and create a nexus for everything that we have been creating in the real world – The Infinite online, 6 degrees of freedom, 3 degrees of freedom," Raphaël said one of the company's biggest challenges, for now, is figuring out a way to connect them. "We'll also see how that connects to the rest of the metaverse. We can control our own destiny to a degree in that sense. And so, a lot of thought is going into what that would look like."