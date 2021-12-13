Metaverse frenzy takes hold of global tech firms

Metaverse has become the hottest tech buzzword as of late, attracting global industry players to jump on the investment bandwagon. However, while most companies have claimed they are builders of a new reality, the metaverse inventions they promote are mostly products that already exist in the market.

Without a clear definition of the term and related technologies, the metaverse is merely conceptual at present and not even in its embryonic stage.

Alternative reality: Who created the metaverse?

The term metaverse was coined in Neal Stephenson's science fiction novel Snow Crash and defined as a collective virtual shared space in which participants can work, play, and socialize through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices. In simple terms, it is a virtual version of the real world in which humans can live as digital avatars.

The concept was popularized recently by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who rebranded the company as Meta in October and announced his plans to invest heavily in the virtual reality future. Zuckerberg described the metaverse as the "successor to the mobile internet" and said it would allow users to perform a variety of tasks and activities online. He also predicted that the metaverse will become mainstream in five to 10 years.

Since the realization of the metaverse would require complicated core technologies and resilience across industries, most people have a difficult time comprehending the concept. Semiconductor companies have tried to explain it by referencing the 2018 movie "Ready Player One," in which people join the globally networked virtual wonderland "Oasis" to avoid reality and express themselves.

For the general public, the metaverse has been just another word for a virtual reality video game world. However, with the hype surrounding it grows in recent months, more people are starting to believe that it could reshape the world over the next two decades.

Global industries jumping on the metaverse bandwagon

Without developed software and hardware technologies, it is difficult to determine whether the metaverse is the next big breakthrough in technology, a marketing strategy, or just an unattainable dream. Despite uncertainties, a bandwagon effect has emerged in the global tech industry as companies insert themselves into the metaverse conversations because their competitors are doing so. The phenomenon has also put AR/VR applications in the spotlight once again.

Companies across industries share the consensus that the metaverse could unlock the next-generation economy by combining the AR/VR, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, 5G networking, and blockchain technologies. Besides Meta, tech giants like Google, Nvidia, Intel, Apple, and Microsoft have all announced their works in the space of the metaverse.

Anxieties about company survival and innovations

The metaverse frenzy has sparked anxieties about company survival and innovations amid semiconductor companies, leading them to associate existing products with the metaverse and speeding up production.

During a recent investors' meeting, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon made the case that the company's technology will be the ticket to the metaverse. He noted that many metaverse-style devices like Meta's Oculus Quest VR headset are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon semiconductors and that the company is introducing the Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform to provide machine perception technology for AR glasses developers.

MediaTek has also expressed determination to lead in the metaverse race with some industrial advantages. Other Taiwanese industry players including C-Media Electronics, Elan Microelectronics, Etron Technology, VIA Labs, VIA Technologies, Everlight, Realtek, ASMedia, Ultrachip, Faraday, Delta Electronics, TSMC, and UMC are gearing up to grab metaverse opportunities as well.

Although a metaverse world has yet to materialize, the concept has stirred up quite a sensation in the Taiwanese tech industry over the last month. Industry observers pointed out that new technologies are being introduced with a metaverse association in the market almost every day.

While TSMC holds an advantage in advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes and production capacities, most Taiwanese tech companies are in a passive position as hardware suppliers when it comes to the metaverse applications.

Moving toward a metaverse future

Currently, Meta and Nvidia are the leading players in the metaverse race. Zuckerberg has said that Meta would create a new product team to work on the metaverse, while Nvidia continues to be the name to beat in the GPU market and has introduced its Omniverse platform for 3D simulation and design collaboration.

Since the metaverse requires semiconductor technologies and components from almost all industries in the supply chain, it is unlikely that one company will dominate the market. Players in the global supply chain will need to collaborate to bring the concept to life.

Eventually, technologies will be advanced enough to build the metaverse. However, whether it will be accepted by the public or become a mere virtual world for online gamers remains to be seen.