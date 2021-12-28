中文網
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    HD Renewable Energy steps into sales of green energy

    Louise Lu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    HD Renewable Energy chairman Hsieh Yuan-yi (center) and president Jason Chou (right)

    HD Renewable Energy, a company engaging in planning and EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) for PV power generation projects, has stepped into selling green energy through establishing Star-renewables, a subsidiary specifically for the purpose, according to company president Jason Chou.

    Star-renewables currently sells green energy at NT$5-6 (US$0.18-0.22)/kWh in comparison with feed-in tariff rates of around NT$4/kWh for PV-generated electricity, with Taiwan Mobile and E.Sun Commercial Bank being the two largest clients, Chou indicated.

    HD has undertaken EPC projects for PV power-generating facilities with a total installation capacity of 50MWp in 2021 and has so far completed such facilities with a cumulative total installation capacity of 150MWp, Chou said. In the future, HD will focus on stilted PV power-generating stations on fish culture ponds or floating ones on water bodies, with a target total installation capacity of over 100MWp for each year, Chou noted.

    Besides, HD will cooperate with eTreego to set up 200 power charging piles for use by electric vehicles (EVs) around Taiwan in 2022, with HD responsible for site selection, development of cloud computing-based software Apps, data analysis and membership administration while eTreego provides power charging equipment and responsible for installation.

    Through the cooperation, HD can sell electricity generated by PV power-generating facilities established and operated by itself to EV users via power charging piles, Chou indicated. Electricity via power charging piled is sold at NT$9/kWh on average, much higher than prices for green energy, Chou noted.

    HD has reported consolidated revenues of NT$644.5 million for November, increasing 190.91% on month and 22.94% on year, and those of NT$2.269 billion for January-November, hiking 90.24% on year.

    Categories
    EV + green energy Solar
    Tags
    green energy HD HD Renewable Energy renewable energy sales
