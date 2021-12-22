BESI lowers 4Q21 revenue due to severe flooding in Malaysia

Leading manufacturer of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry, BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi) announced that due to flooding affecting its main production facility in Malaysia, the company was forced to lower its Q4 revenue outlook by the circumstance in a press release on December 20.

3 days of fierce rainstorms caused severe flooding in 8 states, with the worst flooding in Selangor, Malaysia's wealthiest and most populous region. At least 14 people have died and over 41,000 are displaced following some of the worst floods Malaysia has seen in decades, according to BBC News.

The extended, record rainfall affecting Besi's main production facility in Shah Alam, Malaysia caused flooding of the assembly floor for die-attach systems. Thereby, the final assembly of approximately 60 die attaches systems with a value of approximately US$28.22 million (€25 million) was halted temporarily. All of such systems were scheduled for shipment in the Q4 of 2021.

The rainfall stopped on December 19 and permitted remediation work to commence immediately thereafter.

Besi believes that delays resulting from this weather event could cause its anticipated revenue for the Q4 of 2021 to decline by approximately 15-20% versus Q3-21 as compared to prior guidance of a decrease of 5-15%. The impact of the flooding will have minimal effect on Besi's planned ramping of hybrid bonding system production scheduled for the first half of 2022.

First estimates of one-time costs associated with materials and labor necessary to repair or reproduce any systems affected are in the range of approximately €4-6 million and will be taken as a charge to Q4 2021 earnings. Estimated costs to repair the affected building and production-related equipment are not expected to exceed approximately €2 million.

In addition, Besi also announced that its orders for the Q4 of 2021 will approximate €180-€190 million versus the €157.3 million recorded in the Q4 of 2020. Current order strength reflects favorable demand trends for its advanced packaging portfolio in its traditionally weakest quarter of the year.