中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Dec 18, 2021
    02:42
    cloudy
    14°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE

    HDD makers facing uncertainties from chip shortages

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan hard disc drive (HDD) ODMs are facing continued uncertainty around production due to shortages in certain chips and components, though they remain mostly optimistic about their shipment prospects for 2022.

    Some HDD ODMs expect consumer electronics shipments to improve in 2022 as component shortages and port congestion show signs of subsiding. Increased demand for notebooks spurred by the stay-at-home economy is also expected to sustain growth momentum for HDDs.

    Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih said the company is seeing clear order visibility through the second half of 2022. With HDDs and solid-state drives (SSDs) accounting for 90% of its total revenues, the Taiwan-based storage device maker saw its revenues significantly fluctuate over the past four months due to component shortages.

    Meanwhile, Kinpo, which sources 60% of its total revenues from data storage and network communications solutions, is planning to increase production capacity at its Thailand factories to meet customer demand.

    Industry observers pointed out that it is rather difficult to know whether data storage demand has been growing stably without extending the monitor period to more than six months or a year since each of the makers' monthly performances are heavily relying on the stability of component supply currently.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    data storage electronics HDD Kinpo Quanta Storage storage Taiwan
    Companies
    Kinpo Electronics Quanta Storage
    Related stories
    Dec 16
    IC shortage may take 2 years to sort out, says Pegatron chairman
    Jul 15
    HDD makers to see supply constrained in 2H21
    Jan 15
    Seagate to expand HDD storage capacity
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 15, 10:44
    Synopsys turns a new page in Moore's Law with software innovation
    Friday 17 December 2021
    Fusion Worldwide celebrates 20 years in the electronics sourcing industry
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Powering a great night's sleep for infrastructure managers
    Monday 13 December 2021
    Chenbro launches 2U compact JBOD for high-density storage in big data era
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021