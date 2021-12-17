HDD makers facing uncertainties from chip shortages

Taiwan hard disc drive (HDD) ODMs are facing continued uncertainty around production due to shortages in certain chips and components, though they remain mostly optimistic about their shipment prospects for 2022.

Some HDD ODMs expect consumer electronics shipments to improve in 2022 as component shortages and port congestion show signs of subsiding. Increased demand for notebooks spurred by the stay-at-home economy is also expected to sustain growth momentum for HDDs.

Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih said the company is seeing clear order visibility through the second half of 2022. With HDDs and solid-state drives (SSDs) accounting for 90% of its total revenues, the Taiwan-based storage device maker saw its revenues significantly fluctuate over the past four months due to component shortages.

Meanwhile, Kinpo, which sources 60% of its total revenues from data storage and network communications solutions, is planning to increase production capacity at its Thailand factories to meet customer demand.

Industry observers pointed out that it is rather difficult to know whether data storage demand has been growing stably without extending the monitor period to more than six months or a year since each of the makers' monthly performances are heavily relying on the stability of component supply currently.