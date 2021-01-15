IT + CE
Seagate to expand HDD storage capacity
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

With the amount of global data expected to grow over 40% over the next two years, Seagate has recently launched its latest 20TB hard disc drive (HDD) and is set to expand the storage capacity to 30TB and 50TB, according to Vic Huang, country manager of Seagate Taiwan.

Seagate has launched a 20TB HDD that supports heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology, targeting mainly the enterprise data solution market, Huang said.

With SSDs' popularity growing, thanks to decreasing prices, shipments of HDDs having been slipping, but data generation worldwide has continued to surge. HDDs' average storage capacity has also increased from 2018's 2.2TB to 2.8TB in 2019 and is expected to have reached 3.7TB in 2020.

Seagate expects 30TB HDDs to become available by 2023 and 50TB ones by 2026, noted Huang, adding that enterprises are able to cut their total cost of ownership, adopting more large-capacity HDDs.

In addition to storage capacity, Seagate has been pushing development of storage security and storage longevity, and will continue promoting its Lyve storage solutions in Europe and North America.

