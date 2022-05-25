中文網
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Topco debuts Vishare video codec chips with HDMI-like performance

    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Topco Scientific, a distributor of semiconductor and optoelectronics products and solutions, is showcasing the latest video codec chips of ViShare Technology at Computex 2022, providing low-latency, high video quality and highly stable wireless transmission solution with performance on a par with HDMI (high definition multimedia interface) cable.

    Topco said it is promoting the wireless video streaming solution in cooperation with ViShare, a Hong Kong-based IC designer specializing in developing video codec IC for low-latency and real-time wireless video streaming.

    ViShare has developed a 4K/60 HDR video Codec chip VT4060 optimized for real-time wireless streaming and it will have HDMI cable-like performance without compromising latency, video quality and reliability, suitable for Wi-Fi, 5G and Ethernet applications, Topco continued.

    This latest chip solution integrates three major core technologies, including codec hardcore, codec algorithm, and communication protocol, able to reduce 4K audio/video encoding and decoding time to one millisecond, address delays caused by transmission errors, and improve the stability of audio and video transmission.

    Topco stressed that the codec chip technology of ViShare removes the obstacle of spatial distance, with videos or scenes located thousands of kilometers away able to be sent in front of viewers by a virtually invisible HDMI cable. As 5G networks become more prevalent, the technology will usher in revolutionary applications in consumer electronics, in-vehicle entertainment systems, cloud gaming, cloud computing, drones, remote-controlled robots, and AR/VR devices, the company continued.

    Since 2021, Topco has seen revenues break records for five consecutive quarters, with its first-quarter 2022 sales rising 6.9% sequentially and over 30% on year to NT$12.58 billion (US$425 million).

