BMW inks deal with GF, Inova to secure supply

The BMW Group has announced that it signed a semiconductor chip supply agreement with GlobalFoundries and Inova Semiconductor that represents a new way for auto manufacturers to work directly with suppliers of increasingly important semiconductor chips.

The agreement guarantees BMW a supply of several million microchips per year, and is a model of how to build more secure and resilient supply chain partnerships and accelerate the next generation of automotive innovation.

BMW is the second automaker to announce a supply agreement with GF in less than three weeks. Ford on November 18 announced it had signed a supply and development agreement with GF.

"GF is committed to building stronger relationships with the automotive industry to deliver innovation and address the growing demand for feature-rich chips," said Mike Hogan, senior VP and GM of automotive, industrial and multi-market at GF, in a statement. "This supply assurance agreement with BMW and Inova Semiconductor demonstrates how we are partnering to develop innovative smart LED technology for the new BMW iX and to create new technologies for the car of tomorrow."

Customer deliveries of the BMW iX got underway in early November, according to the companies.