    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 9, 2021
    SE Asia startups to reach US$1 trillion in valuation by 2025

    Alex Chen and Yusin Hu, Taipei, DIGITIMES 0

    Vietnam. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Startups in Southeast Asia (SEA) are seeing more opportunities to grow in the post-pandemic era. The number of deals in SEA's tech startup scene in the first half of this year hit a record high with combined value of US$4.4 billion, according to Cento Ventures, a Singaporean venture capital.

    SEA countries have seen their tourism industries collapse in the face of the pandemic, while startups in these emerging economies are seizing large investment and seeking rapid growth across network, finance, biotech, e-commerce, education and more.

    Investors must be familiar with Singapore's Grab and Indonesia's GoTo (formed by Gojek and Tokopedia): The former just went public in Nasdaq and the latter is planning an IPO soon. These two countries are indeed the top destinations of venture capitals. Forbes Magazine listed 19 Singaporean startups and eight Indonesian startups in this year's Asia 100 to Watch.

    Also on the list are four Vietnamese companies, four from Malaysia, four from the Philippines, two from Thailand, and one each from Cambodia and Laos.

    According to Forbes, Singaporean fintech BondEvalue raised US$6 million in series A. Delivery tracker Parcel Perform saw a 45% increase in customers. Edutech Pentester Academy said sales have doubled during the pandemic. Sophie's Bionutrients, backed by Temasek, is one of the select biotech firms that sells plant-based proteins.

    Developing route optimization in the city-state, SWAT said it has raised US$18 million in funding. IoT service provider UnaBiz broke even in 2020 with US$18 million in revenue.

    In Indonesia, there are many e-commerce and retail startups worth watching such as Evermos, Dekoruma and Populix.

    Vietnam's fintech Hoozing is expecting to turn profitable this year. Delivery app Lozi raised US$16 million. Logistics startup Logivan helps organize truck drivers with US$8 million in funding, while Med247 provides tech-driven healthcare services.

    Data from Singapore-based Jungle Ventures showed startups in SEA had a total valuation of US$340 billion last year and is expected to rise to US$1 trillion by 2025. There are more than 400 million network users in the SEA region, 10% of which gained access to the Internet for the first time in 2020. It indicates great potential of tech economy in the region.

