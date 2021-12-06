中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 7, 2021
    21:32
    mostly clear
    17°C
    Home Tech IT + CE

    VerseHub obtains US$1 million for developing metaverse products

    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Metaverse. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Vietnamese startup VerseHub has raised a total of US$1 million from venture capitals and investors recently with the fund set to be used for building its metaverse project, according to a report by Yahoo.

    The startup's founder and CTO Canh Ho has experience in the VR/AR-related business field and the company has been developing a project for six months before receiving the funds from the investors led by Gamefi.

    A report from Bezinga revealed that the project VerseHub is working on currently is named NextVerse, which is a metaverse system based on the blockchain architecture.

    Prior to VerseHub, Meta Spatial, another metaverse startup in Vietnam, also obtained funds from investors including Animoca Brands.

