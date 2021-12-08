中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 9, 2021
    06:42
    mostly clear
    18°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    LILIN
    Sponsored
    Taiwan DDI backend houses step up equipment purchases for capacity expansion
    8h 59min ago
    AUO, HannStar post sequential revenue increases in November
    9h 10min ago
    Realtek poised to generate record revenue in 2021
    10h 31min ago
    Taiwan PCB makers see revenue peak in November
    10h 37min ago
    OLED DDI demand ramping up
    10h 42min ago
    ASRock expects sales growth in 2022
    10h 50min ago
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    10h 50min ago
    TSEC expects return to profit in 2021
    10h 50min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    AZZA announces Regis 902 cube case with infinity mirror ARGB

    Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    AZZA, a computer case and accessory brand, introduces the Regis 902. The luxury case is designed with a cube form factor, elevated above the surface by an aluminum stand, and has a RGB front panel.

    The exterior is complemented with black tinted tempered glass panels and two brushed aluminum mesh panels with a touch of gold trim on the edges. ATX motherboard compatible, the Regis supports up to 336mm long GPUs and dual 240/280 radiators.

    The addressable RGB can be controlled via the case button, or synchronized with any motherboard software. At the bottom, two anodized and brushed aluminum panels with large mesh openings complete the frame of the Regis. Each panel is mounted on snap pins for tool-less removal.

    The CNC-milled 8mm thick aluminum stand secures the Regis in place at 45 degrees and elevates the case 175mm off the surface (at the highest point). This positioning allows the Regis to be showcased from all angles. It also gives the Regis a reduced footprint and improves airflow with two mesh panels for air intake from the bottom of the case.

    Capable of supporting full mini-ITX, mATX, ATX motherboards, and ATX PSU, the Regis has enough clearance for 210mm tall CPU coolers, 336mm long graphics card, and up to 2x 240/280 radiators which can be first mounted on removable brackets outside of the case for ease of assembly.

    The Regis also holds up to 2x 2.5-inch SSDs or 1x 2.5-inch SSD and 1x 3.5-inch HDD which can be placed in trays and mounted in multiple positions. The Regis includes a 140mm PWM fan pre-installed at the rear and a PWM/ARGB hub which connects up to seven ARGB devices and powers six PWM fans.

    AZZA Regis 902 cube case

    AZZA Regis 902 cube case
    Photo: Company

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    chassis CPU graphics card motherboard PSU
    Related stories
    Nov 22
    Arm boosts development of software-defined EVs via joining MIH
    Nov 15
    ICT makers in Taiwan gearing up for production automation
    Nov 9
    Catcher diversifying target markets to automotive, 5G, medical
    12/14 Asia Venturing
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 8, 09:25
    Mega Securities works with Chunghwa Telecom IDC, successfully kicking off its digital transformation
    Tuesday 7 December 2021
    Intel collaborates with global ecosystem partners to push into smart healthcare business
    Friday 3 December 2021
    Impact of e-commerce, smart manufacturing on fashion industry
    Friday 3 December 2021
    Enter the next phase of networking at a steady pace
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2021