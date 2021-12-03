Addionics 3D-structured battery may achieve 2x higher energy capacity

The range and charging time of batteries are the major concerns of electric vehicle users and a critical bottleneck for the EV industry. The Israel-based startup, Addionics, is developing a 3D-structured battery that could solve all pains.

Compared to existing, traditional batteries, the 3D-structured battery is claimed to have 2 times higher accessible capacity, 50% less charging time, and 150% higher mechanical stability and lifespan.

The 3D structure may sound like it impacts the battery size but Gilad Fisher, director of marketing at Addionics, told us that in fact "we can make the battery as thin as clients require." Its 3D-structured electrodes can be used with all kinds of chemistry. In other words, the electrodes are chemistry-agnostic and compatible with any kind of battery chemistry that is used on the market, existing or emerging. Addionics' solution seems to have "a positive impact on all battery chemistries", according to Fisher.

Addionics' main target market is the automotive industry and they are already collaborating with a few top global automotive players to incorporate their EV battery technology. The company also has a few collaborations in the consumer electronics industry, as part of its business strategy.

Optimized by AI

As the automotive industry races to find the best chemistry that could enhance battery performance, Addionics pioneered redesigning the structure of battery electrodes. The company has developed a patent-protected, scalable, and cost-effective manufacturing process to produce smart 3D electrodes that improves battery performance dramatically, while also reducing battery costs.

To build optimized structures of electrodes, they utilize AI during the designing process to determine and optimize the best structure of the electrodes according to clients' needs.

Fisher said their goal had always been to discover the best battery solution in the most cost-effective way to sell to the mass market. Integrating AI into the manufacturing process helps them to accelerate development and reduce production costs. He reiterated that the revolutionary design of Addionics' electrode even uses fewer materials, layers, binders, etc., so the price could go lower when mass-produced.

Five POC projects

Addionics is currently working on various projects that require different chemical materials, to demonstrate its chemistry agnostic solution and prove its technological ability to enhance any kind of battery chemistry. They are currently developing smart 3D electrodes for LFP and NFC batteries, and also for solid-state and silicon anode batteries. These latter two battery types are considered promising chemistries that might be highly used in the next few years. Alongside the mentioned battery chemistries that are targeted mostly at EVs, they are also developing a 3D electrodes lithium polymer battery targeted at consumer electronics applications.

One of Addionics' projects is to build the next generation of solid-state batteries with Saint-Gobain Ceramics. Solid-state batteries are considered to be the holy grail of EV batteries as it's claimed that they can resolve many pain points of the industry today. However, such deep tech might take more time to commercialize, considering the long cycle needed in the automotive industry, but it really has the potential to revolutionize the industry.

Addionics 3D-structured battery