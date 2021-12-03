中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 3, 2021
    18:37
    mostly clear
    15°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    LILIN
    Sponsored
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Addionics 3D-structured battery may achieve 2x higher energy capacity

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: Addionics

    The range and charging time of batteries are the major concerns of electric vehicle users and a critical bottleneck for the EV industry. The Israel-based startup, Addionics, is developing a 3D-structured battery that could solve all pains.

    Compared to existing, traditional batteries, the 3D-structured battery is claimed to have 2 times higher accessible capacity, 50% less charging time, and 150% higher mechanical stability and lifespan.

    The 3D structure may sound like it impacts the battery size but Gilad Fisher, director of marketing at Addionics, told us that in fact "we can make the battery as thin as clients require." Its 3D-structured electrodes can be used with all kinds of chemistry. In other words, the electrodes are chemistry-agnostic and compatible with any kind of battery chemistry that is used on the market, existing or emerging. Addionics' solution seems to have "a positive impact on all battery chemistries", according to Fisher.

    Addionics' main target market is the automotive industry and they are already collaborating with a few top global automotive players to incorporate their EV battery technology. The company also has a few collaborations in the consumer electronics industry, as part of its business strategy.

    Optimized by AI

    As the automotive industry races to find the best chemistry that could enhance battery performance, Addionics pioneered redesigning the structure of battery electrodes. The company has developed a patent-protected, scalable, and cost-effective manufacturing process to produce smart 3D electrodes that improves battery performance dramatically, while also reducing battery costs.

    To build optimized structures of electrodes, they utilize AI during the designing process to determine and optimize the best structure of the electrodes according to clients' needs.

    Fisher said their goal had always been to discover the best battery solution in the most cost-effective way to sell to the mass market. Integrating AI into the manufacturing process helps them to accelerate development and reduce production costs. He reiterated that the revolutionary design of Addionics' electrode even uses fewer materials, layers, binders, etc., so the price could go lower when mass-produced.

    Five POC projects

    Addionics is currently working on various projects that require different chemical materials, to demonstrate its chemistry agnostic solution and prove its technological ability to enhance any kind of battery chemistry. They are currently developing smart 3D electrodes for LFP and NFC batteries, and also for solid-state and silicon anode batteries. These latter two battery types are considered promising chemistries that might be highly used in the next few years. Alongside the mentioned battery chemistries that are targeted mostly at EVs, they are also developing a 3D electrodes lithium polymer battery targeted at consumer electronics applications.

    One of Addionics' projects is to build the next generation of solid-state batteries with Saint-Gobain Ceramics. Solid-state batteries are considered to be the holy grail of EV batteries as it's claimed that they can resolve many pain points of the industry today. However, such deep tech might take more time to commercialize, considering the long cycle needed in the automotive industry, but it really has the potential to revolutionize the industry.

    Credit: Addionics product

    Addionics 3D-structured battery

    Categories
    Alternative energy EV EV + green energy
    Tags
    AI battery DeepTech Interview startup
    Related stories
    Dec 2
    LFP accounts for increasingly higher portion of China battery production
    Nov 29
    Demand for stabler ternary battery could bounce back
    Nov 16
    Organic carbon battery may charge 10 times faster: Interview with PJP Eye
    Related topics
    Startups and innovations
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Opinions
    Innovations
    Innovations
    Opinions
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 3, 10:53
    Enter the next phase of networking at a steady pace
    Friday 3 December 2021
    Impact of e-commerce, smart manufacturing on fashion industry
    Friday 19 November 2021
    Digitalizing textile supply chain
    Friday 19 November 2021
    Textile industry goes digital
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2021