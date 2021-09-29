Robotic arms get smarter with better hand-eye coordination

The global manufacturing industry is facing several challenges right now, including a manpower shortage and a lack of diversity in production methods. As such, a large number of production lines are getting automated, driving development in the robotics industry.

According to a report on the scope of the global industrial robot market by Japan-based Fuji Keizai, robot output is expected to reach US$26.7 billion in 2025, a 2.5-fold increase from 2018. Smart factory output is also expected to reach US$62.85 billion in 2025, a 3-fold growth from 2018.

It is evident that more and more smart robots are being built, and will play a major role in the manufacturing industry's transformation into smart factories.

The global industrial robot market mainly consists of robotic arms. Multi-joint mechanical arms are more flexible and have the most processing advantages. In recent years, in order to allow traditional multi-joint robotic arms to diversify their ability to process and retrieve, companies have integrated vision technology into 3D vision robots, as well as deep learning technology into artificial intelligence (AI) robots. This has improved the working efficiency of production lines.

A 3D vision robot is like installing sharp eyes onto a robotic arm. The 3D smart vision sensing technology developed together with 3D vision can quickly identify various 3D complex environmental features in the field within any space. This allows the "hands and eyes" of the robotic arm to be more coordinated. In just a few minutes, positioning and installation of the robotic arms at production lines can be completed. It does not need the hours required by traditional robotic arms for adjustment during installation.

Why does a robotic arm need to be able to quickly recognize complex 3D environments? Simply put, it allows the robotic arm to do as it sees fit.

Traditional robotic arms can only perform repetitive actions between fixed movement trajectories based on preset programs such as repeating the pattern of "taking the screw and placing the screw." If the screws are placed in different ways, such as changing from a flat arrangement to a stacked arrangement, or if you want to pick and place a variety of objects with different characteristics at the same time, the error rate will greatly increase.

Therefore, when a robotic arm is combined with visual sensing technologies like 3D smart vision sensing technology, it can intelligently distinguish the color, shape, texture, and spatial depth position of an object. It can even conduct a real-time scan of a 3D setting, identify the posture of an object, quickly calculate the distance gap between the camera's depth of field and the arm, and then adjust the distance gap to improve the success rate of picking up and placing the object.

AI robots are like installing a brain that can think and learn independently for robotic arms. When changing production lines in the past, it took the average company one to two weeks to write and revise control programs. Whenever the production lines or materials were changed, they would need to redesign the retrieval method.

The AI robot self-learning workpiece picking and placement technology from the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) allows robotic arms to use both "hands and brains." It only takes 12 hours for robotic arms to self-learn gripping methods through the utilization of AI simulation software. The next day the workpiece can be switched out on the machine and small adjustments can be applied to the actual arm, which significantly shortens the time needed for replacing workpieces.

Industrial robot technology continues to advance through the integration of cross-field technologies. Whether it is a vision or AI-based robotic arm, they all display the "1+1" multiplier benefit on the production line.

Some people may ask, can the integration be taken a step further to "1+1+1"? The answer is yes, but technology integration is not like Transformers where you say it fits together, so it fits together. It requires different technology products from different brands to come together and complete systems integration capabilities. It needs to be able to quickly execute system testing and debugging. Only then can it produce the ideal cost-effective results.

Concentrating on the pulse of the global market, ITRI has developed the world's first standard configuration 3D vision collaborative robot (cobot) through its stable research and development foundation and strong systems integration capabilities. It allows robotic arms, 3D vision sensing and AI to coordinate the use of hands, eyes and a brain. This will significantly reduce labor costs, improve production efficiency, and push forward the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry.

(Editor's note: Chu Chun-Hsun is general director of the Smart Microsystems Technology Center at Industrial Technology Research Institute.)