中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 15, 2021
    16:43
    mostly cloudy
    32°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CHT
    Sponsored
    Highlights of the day: iPhone 13 expected to be most popular among new Apple smartphones
    29min ago
    Indian IT suppliers hope for more Chinese investment and workers
    47min ago
    91.4 million automotive display panels shipped globally in 1H21
    53min ago
    Global fab equipment spending to hit another record high in 2022, says SEMI
    1h 6min ago
    Vanchip tapping Wi-Fi 6 RF FEM market
    1h 8min ago
    Memory module houses gearing up shipments for new DDR5 products
    2h 15min ago
    IC shortage and rising costs challenging notebook battery module makers
    2h 29min ago
    Xiaomi unveils concept smart glasses
    2h 54min ago
    OSATs busy with high-end backend services for new iPhones
    3h 11min ago
    TI, Onsemi raise analog chip prices, peers in Taiwan to follow suit
    3h 13min ago
    Shortage of consumer ICs easing
    3h 16min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Cobot market outlook promising
    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Eifeh Strom, DIGITIMES 0

    Techman chairman Ho Shi-chi. Credit: DIGITIMES

    The long-term outlook for collaborative robot (cobot) demand is promising, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic spurs automation, according to Ho Shi-chi, chairman of Taiwan-based cobot maker Techman Robot.

    Techman continues to develop its software, which includes writing upper layer software interface for operations, artificial intelligence (AI) analysis, and autonomous mobile robots (AMR). By doing so, the company hopes to differentiate itself from the rest of the market.

    The market for manufacturing robots is expected to expand in the post-pandemic era, according to Japanese market survey company Fuji Keizai. The global market for robots used in manufacturing is expected to grow 60.7% between 2021 and 2025, with cobots expected to grow 200%.

    The rapid growth of cobots is attributed to two main factors. First, its application region has expanded. Previously, cobots were mainly used in Europe, but use in Southeast Asia (SEA) has accelerated as many manufacturers move out of China and into SEA. Secondly, Asia continues to face pressure from labor shortages and rising wages.

    Techman robots are already being used by Siemens and Continental, and Techman is also a supplier for Taiwanese semiconductor and panel companies, according to industry sources.

    Ho pointed out that while other robotics companies were born from machine backgrounds, Techman comes from the 3C (computer, communication, and consumer electronics) industry. His company aims to understand the cobot demand and use pain points for the electronics industry.

    Techman is a powerful tool for Quanta Group to upgrade its automation, and the sources said Quanta plans to use Techman robots in the production of its notebook computers, servers, and other products.

    Quanta vice chairman CC Leung has said that Taiwan has the opportunity to transform from a leader in PCs to a robotics leader under this wave of automation. Quanta, a major electronics manufacturer, is the parent company of Techman.

    Ho noted that the main principle of the electronics OEM business is to reduce costs. However, no matter how they reduce costs, beating China-based manufacturers is difficult. That is why Quanta wanted to build a cobot brand.

    Quanta is not the only company that saw this opportunity. All industrial robot makers see the business opportunity in cobots. Compared to other robotics manufacturers, Techman differentiates itself with its background in the 3C industry and its software. Techman also continues to push its smart stacking solution, AI vision, and smart factory management system.

    Ho pointed out that the robotics industry has been around for a long time and users have mostly relied on systems integration companies in the past. By lowering the threshold of software, Techman not only hopes to show systems integrators and users how simple and fast cobots are but also increase users' interest.

    Techman posted a loss for the first half of the year, obviously still feeling the effects of the pandemic. Ho stated the unstable nature of the pandemic in SEA, coupled with the ups and downs in Taiwan, have all added to the difficulty of customers bringing in cobots.

    In the long-term, however, automation in the manufacturing industry is expected to continue and subsequent demand for cobots is expected to expand.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    automation demand robot smart manufacturing Techman
    Related stories
    Sep 10
    Quanta, Compal post shipment drops in August
    Sep 8
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Jul 9
    Global cobot demand rebounding, says Techman Robot chairman
    Jan 20
    Robot makers see continued growth momentum in 2021
    Related topic
    Trends in industrial computing
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21