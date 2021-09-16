Corning names new president for CDTT

Corning has appointed Andrew Ho as president of Corning Display Technologies Taiwan (CDTT), replacing Daniel Tseng, who has been named president and general manager of Corning Display Technologies China.

Since joining Corning in 2005, Ho has held several leadership positions within the commercial function. Most recently, he served as CDTT's vice president of commercial operations where he built strong relationships with Corning's key customers in Taiwan, according to the company. In his new role, Ho will lead CDTT's commercial, governmental, and sustainability activities.

"I'm pleased Andrew is assuming this important role. He's a strong leader with a solid track record of execution for CDTT, and his industry knowledge and customer relations will continue to build on the strong foundation our Display business has established in Taiwan," said Tseng.

Corning currently operates manufacturing facilities in Taichung and Tainan, primarily focused on the production of LCD glass substrates, Gorilla Glass, and other advanced glass technologies. Corning also operates a research center in Hsinchu and an advanced technology center located in Neihu. Corning is one of the largest foreign manufacturing investors in Taiwan.

CDTT president Andrew Ho (left) and ex-president Daniel Tseng

Photo: Company