AUO unveils 85-inch 4K gaming TV panel with 240Hz VRR

AU Optronics (AUO) has unveiled an 85-inch 4K gaming TV panel with VRR (variable refresh rate) of 240Hz.

AUO said 240Hz VRR can eliminate picture delay and broken pictures, and can display very good visual effects and ultra-high contrast for gaming users. A new pixel design gives the panel a very high aperture ratio, said AUO.

The panel features ultra-high dynamic range and ultra-wide color gamut at DCI-P3 96%. Its anti-reflection technology, which reduces glaring interference with the panel, is based on a special surface structure design to change directions of light reflection, with low-reflective coating.

AUO's 85-inch 4K gaming TV panel

Photo: Company