中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Sep 18, 2021
    03:13
    mostly clear
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CHT
    Sponsored
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics
    Tons Lightology suffers delay in shipment
    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    LED lighting maker Tons Lightology has obtained orders with shipments scheduled until several months after but has had shipments deferred due to congested logistics operations at many harbors around the world and shortage of containers, according to the company.

    OEM demand in the US and Europe markets has rebounded, but many shipments have lagged behind schedule, leading to smaller consolidated revenues than originally expected, Tons said.

    While LED lighting vendors have raised prices by 3-15% to reflect increased material cost since the end of 2020, Tons hiked quotes for two rounds in the first half of 2021 and will further hike quotes depending on product lines in the second half, Tons noted.

    In addition to OEM shipments, Tons focuses own-brand marketing on LED lighting projects for large commercial facilities, museums, and enterprise headquarters in the China market, with the corresponding revenue proportion standing at 30% at present. LED penetration of lighting in the China market has risen to 78%, higher than the global average of 57% estimated for 2021, Tons indicated.

    Tons has reported consolidated revenues of NT$74.3 million for August, slipping 37.44% on month and 8.17% on year, and those of NT$626.2 million for January-August, rising 22.31% on year. The decrease in August revenue was due to deferred shipments, Tons explained.

    Categories
    Display components Displays LED
    Tags
    China market LED lighting lighting shipments Tons Lightology
    Related stories
    Jun 30
    Tons Lightology sees brisk orders from Europe
    Mar 10
    Tons Lightology to hike LED lighting prices
    Aug 3, 2020
    Tons Lightology returns to profitability in 2Q20
    Mar 12, 2020
    Tons Lightology sees rising proportion for own-brand product sales in 2019
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: China market
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry