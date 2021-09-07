中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Sep 7, 2021
    PCB maker Apex posts sales drop in August
    43min ago
    GSEO posts record August revenue
    48min ago
    Yageo capacity utilization stays above 90%
    1h 27min ago
    More smartphone vendors to adopt vapor chambers for new models
    1h 40min ago
    OmniVision to cut back wafer starts at Taiwan foundries, say sources
    1h 45min ago
    Networking device makers see order visibility extended to 1H22
    1h 56min ago
    IC analyzer MA-tek sees orders for AI chips, 3rd-gem semiconductors ramp up
    2h 1min ago
    Adata expects DRAM spot prices to be stable in 4Q21
    2h 6min ago
    Kinsus to enjoy sales growth through 4Q21
    2h 7min ago
    LED driver IC firm Macroblock to embrace strong 2H21
    2h 7min ago
    Tech Chips + Components
    Highlights of the day: Foundry houses keenly expanding fab capacity
    DIGITIMES staff

    As order visibility for many market segment, such as 5G and EV, has already extended to 2025, foundry houses are eager to expand fab capacity for both advanced and mature manufacturing processes. IDMs are migrating production of third-gen semiconductors to 8-inch fabs amid growing demand. Commodity DRAM may be seeing a slowdown in demand, but demand for the server and datacenter applications has been stable.

    Foundries step up capacity expansions: Pure-play foundries have accelerated their capacity expansions as they have seen promising demand for cloud computing, AI, EV, 5G and IoT related applications, with order visibility extended to 2025, according to industry sources.

    IDMs migrate to 8-inch wafer fabrication for 3rd-gen semiconductors: IDMs including Infineon, Rohm and STMicroelectronics are transitioning to 8-inch wafer fabrication for third-generation semiconductors such as GaN and SiC, according to industry sources.

    Stable demand for server apps may sustain DRAM price growth: Demand for server and datacenter applications has been stable and may help sustain DRAM price growth in the fourth quarter of this year, according to industry sources.

