Highlights of the day: Foundry houses keenly expanding fab capacity

As order visibility for many market segment, such as 5G and EV, has already extended to 2025, foundry houses are eager to expand fab capacity for both advanced and mature manufacturing processes. IDMs are migrating production of third-gen semiconductors to 8-inch fabs amid growing demand. Commodity DRAM may be seeing a slowdown in demand, but demand for the server and datacenter applications has been stable.

Foundries step up capacity expansions: Pure-play foundries have accelerated their capacity expansions as they have seen promising demand for cloud computing, AI, EV, 5G and IoT related applications, with order visibility extended to 2025, according to industry sources.

IDMs migrate to 8-inch wafer fabrication for 3rd-gen semiconductors: IDMs including Infineon, Rohm and STMicroelectronics are transitioning to 8-inch wafer fabrication for third-generation semiconductors such as GaN and SiC, according to industry sources.

Stable demand for server apps may sustain DRAM price growth: Demand for server and datacenter applications has been stable and may help sustain DRAM price growth in the fourth quarter of this year, according to industry sources.