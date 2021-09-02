Mobo and graphics card makers to see sales slow down in 2H21

Taiwan-based motherboard and graphics card makers including Asustek Computer, Micro-Star International (MSI) and Gigabyte Technology are likely to see their sales slow down in the third and fourth quarter of 2021, after posting strong results for the first half of the year, according to industry sources.

With the global vaccination rate continuing to rise, stay-at-home needs dropping and the cryptomining fad waning, sales of graphics cards are likely to decline every month throughout the second half, the sources said.

Asustek's notebook shipments will also be affected by weakening Chromebook orders and consumer demand in the second half. Its shipments will also have a good chance of slipping from a year ago in 2022, the sources said.

With many first-tier notebook brands already set to reduce their order pull-ins for chips that are not in shortages in response to shrinking end demand for notebooks, many upstream chip suppliers' fourth-quarter sales are expected to be undermined by the slowdown.

Increasing costs for logistics are also building up pressure on brands vendors as fees for shipping products from China to the US east coast already have soared nearly five-fold from a year ago, while quotes for chips that are in serious shortages are still rising every quarter, the sources said.

Although PC brands have raised their end product prices to shift some of the costs to buyers, the problem of component shortages is expected to undermine the brand vendors' profitability.