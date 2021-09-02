Win Semi to grow stake in CCL maker Iteq

Taiwan's GaAs foundry Win Semiconductors will participate in Iteq's capital increment project to grow its stake in the CCL maker to 17.08%, seeking to better explore immense business opportunities arising from 5G infrastructure, 3D sensors and automotive electronics, according to company spokesman Joe Tseng.

Tseng said Win Semi, now already the largest shareholder of Iteq, will contribute NT$2.124 billion (US$75.86 million) to support the CCL maker's capital increment.

Tseng said both companies will not rule out any form of collaborations in the fields of 5G base stations, 3D sensing technology, networking and automotive electronics, all of which promise bright business prospects in the next few years.

Tseng said Win Semi is eyeing new business opportunities in China's 5G infrastructure market in 2022 although shipments of RF and PA devices for 5G base stations stayed flat in the first half of 2021 due to inventory adjustments at clients.

Tseng stressed that Win Semi will strengthen its presence in the automotive electronics segment, particularly car-use ToF LiDAR solutions indispensable to autonomous vehicles at Level 3-4 and beyond. Win Semi has already indirectly cut into the supply chain for handset 3D sensing solutions including face ID sensors and ToF LiDAR cameras, he added.