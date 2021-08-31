中文網
    Zhen Ding expects profit growth in 2H21
    Jay Liu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Zhen Ding Technology is poised to post profit growth in the second half of 2021, thanks to a ramp-up in orders for AI, IoT and automotive device applications, according to the PCB manufacturer.

    Zhen Ding reported consolidated revenues of NT$56.96 billion (US$2.03 billion) for the first half of 2021, up 29.5% on year to reach the highest-ever level for the first half of a year. The gross margin during the period was 16.83%, down 0.85pp on year and net profits were NT$2.49 billion.

    Zhen Ding pointed out that its revenues increased in the first half due to rising IT product sales amid the gradually recovering global economy. However, the company's expenses from depreciation and amortization were up NT$1.68 billion, reaching NT$5.64 billion in the first half as its new production lines still had not begun volume production.

    Zhen Ding's capex for the first half was NT$14.32 billion, up NT$6.74 billion on year, with NT$3.58 billion of the amount being used for R&D, up NT$1.5 billion on year.

    Some market observers pointed out that Zhen Ding's profitability in the first half was also impacted by a production delay in miniLED backlighting boards and increased costs from molds for some of Apple's new products for the second half.

    However, Zhen Ding's profitability is expected to return to the growth track in the second half with clients releasing new products.

