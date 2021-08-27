Lite-On Tech expects sales to peak in 4Q21

EMS provider Lite-On Technology expects its sales to peak for 2021 in the fourth quarter, as the ongoing shortage of ICs may defer the fulfillment of some orders and constrains the company's revenue growth in the third quarter.

Company president Anson Chiu said the COVID outbreak in some Southeast Asian countries has worsen the shortage of ICs, particularly those made using the 28nm process.

But Chiu expects a quarterly increase in its sales revenue for the third quarter, though smaller than the previous forecast.

Lite-On usually sees revenue peak in the third quarter, but this year the peak might occur in the fourth quarter as orders defer.

The book-to-bill ratio for Lite-On's optoelectronics declined slightly but remains high thanks to strong demand. Optoelectronics and cloud products are forecast to see double-digit growth for 2021.

Chiu said the factories in northern Vietnam are operating as usual; production lines in Thailand have reopened; and capacity in India has been barely affected. Lite-On is planning on raising production capacity in Vietnam and will move its production of routers to the new plant in Vietnam from China by 2022-23.

Lite-On reported consolidated revenue of NT$78.4 billion (US$2.81 billion) for the first half of 2021, up 5% on year. Consolidated gross margin and net operating profit margin in the same period were 18.8% and 7.6%, rising respectively 1.5% and 1.6% on year.

Lite-On's profit after tax for the first six months of 2021 hit a record high at NT$8.3billion, up 65% compared to the same period last year.

Lite-On Tech president Anson Chiu

Photo: DIGITMES