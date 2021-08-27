中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Aug 28, 2021
    02:18
    mostly clear
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Lite-On Tech expects sales to peak in 4Q21
    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    EMS provider Lite-On Technology expects its sales to peak for 2021 in the fourth quarter, as the ongoing shortage of ICs may defer the fulfillment of some orders and constrains the company's revenue growth in the third quarter.

    Company president Anson Chiu said the COVID outbreak in some Southeast Asian countries has worsen the shortage of ICs, particularly those made using the 28nm process.

    But Chiu expects a quarterly increase in its sales revenue for the third quarter, though smaller than the previous forecast.

    Lite-On usually sees revenue peak in the third quarter, but this year the peak might occur in the fourth quarter as orders defer.

    The book-to-bill ratio for Lite-On's optoelectronics declined slightly but remains high thanks to strong demand. Optoelectronics and cloud products are forecast to see double-digit growth for 2021.

    Chiu said the factories in northern Vietnam are operating as usual; production lines in Thailand have reopened; and capacity in India has been barely affected. Lite-On is planning on raising production capacity in Vietnam and will move its production of routers to the new plant in Vietnam from China by 2022-23.

    Lite-On reported consolidated revenue of NT$78.4 billion (US$2.81 billion) for the first half of 2021, up 5% on year. Consolidated gross margin and net operating profit margin in the same period were 18.8% and 7.6%, rising respectively 1.5% and 1.6% on year.

    Lite-On's profit after tax for the first six months of 2021 hit a record high at NT$8.3billion, up 65% compared to the same period last year.

    PC DIGITMES

    Lite-On Tech president Anson Chiu
    Photo: DIGITMES

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    EMS Lite-On Lite-On Technology sales
    Companies
    Lite-On IT
    Related stories
    Aug 23
    Demand for photo couplers remains high in 2H21
    Aug 6
    Lite-On Tech sees July revenues increase
    Jul 30
    Lite-On Tech steps into production of components for EV charging piles
    Jul 14
    Lite-On Tech sees decreased June revenues
    May 7
    Lite-On Tech April revenues up on month, down on year
    Apr 30
    Lite-On Technology sees record net profit in 1Q21
    Apr 9
    Lite-On Tech sees March revenues rise
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 27, 08:33
    SilTerra unveils new technology for automotive application ICs
    Thursday 26 August 2021
    Preserving the beauty of Lugang Mazu Temple through digital technology, Getac captures beauty of historical monuments and artifacts
    Thursday 26 August 2021
    New DTS Play-Fi home theater technology first to provide wireless surround sound experience directly from Wi-Fi-enabled TVs
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – July 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July