Lite-On Technology August revenues slightly down on month, up on year

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$13.543 billion (US$485 million) for August, decreasing 1.21% on month but inching up 0.65% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 51% came from IT product lines and consumer electronics including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 21% from optoelectronics product lines including automotive CCMs (compact camera modules), LED devices and LED lighting products; 28% from devices used in cloud computing, data centers, servers, networking/communication equipment, smart devices, IoT and AI application, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On Technology posted consolidated revenues of NT$105.645 billion for January-August, growing 4.69% on year.

Fellow maker Qisda has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$17.791 billion for August, slipping 4.85% on month but rising 1.11% on year, those of NT$143.376 billion for January-August, increasing 24.85% on year.