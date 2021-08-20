中文網
    Taipei
    Sat, Aug 21, 2021
    Taiwan handset sales start picking up
    Max Wang, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Handset sales in Taiwan are expected to rise more than 30% sequentially in August after registering a nearly 20% increase in July, according to sources at the local retail channel.

    Demand is expected to bounce back in the second half of the year after handset shipments plunged to a record low in June.

    High-end handset sales are also expected to rise in the second half of the year as Apple, Samsung, and Sony plan to launch new flagship handsets.

    High-end handsets could account for 20-30% of sales in August, according to source at the retailer.

    Handset shipments have risen from record-low 350,000 to 430,000 units in July, up by 20% on quarter, said the source.

    Handset sales at physical retail stores lacked momentum because of the COVID outbreak in Taiwan. Shortage of materials and the unsatisfied demand for 5G from low-end handset users also factored in.

    Since Taiwan's 5G network went into commercial use around mid-2020, 5G users are growing at a faster pace than expected. Three leading telecom operators in Taiwan have each reported more than 1 million 5G users this year.

