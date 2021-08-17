中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 18, 2021
    01:35
    light rain with thunder
    27°C
    Tech IT + CE
    Highlights of the day: PC makers see short supply of small ICs
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    IC shortage is disrupting production at many industry sectors amid tight foundry capacity. PC makers have disclosed that short supply of small ICs is expected to persist through 2022. Taiwan's MOSFET vendors have seen orders from clients rising rapidly, prompting them to ask their foundry partners to increase manufacturing support. In the IT sector, Taiwan's ODMs are keen on entering the automotive field, seeking to reduce their reliance on the PC market.

    Small IC shortage disrupting PC supply: The shortage of small ICs, in addition to power management chips and logic ICs, will be disrupting production at PC assemblers and vendors through 2022 as a result of the persistently tight foundry capacity, according to industry sources.

    Taiwan MOSFET suppliers seek foundry support for increasing orders: Taiwan-based MOSFET chip suppliers including Advanced Power Electronics, Excelliance MOS, Niko Semiconductor and Sinopower Semiconductor have approached their foundry partners recently seeking additional capacity support to fulfill rapidly increasing orders from IT clients, according to industry sources.

    Taiwan ODMs step up deployments in automotive electronics: ODMs including Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics, Inventec and Wistron have stepped up their deployments in the automotive electronics field, as well as healthcare and other sectors, looking to shift more focus away from the PC market.

