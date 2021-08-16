Highlights of the day: Apple is biggest client of TSMC

Apple has been the biggest client for TSMC, accounting for over 20% of the foundry's house' revenues. Quanta Computer is seeing weakening demand from the education sector for Chromebooks, which will result in declines in the ODM's overall notebook shipments in third-quarter 2021. The promising EV industry is prompting many companies to jump onto the bandwagon, and the MIH open EV development platform looks attractive to many Taiwanese IC design houses.

Apple orders account for over 20% of TSMC total wafer revenue: Apple has been TSMC's largest client, with its chip orders for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch continuing to account for more than 20% of the foundry's total wafer revenue, according to industry sources.

Quanta expects single-digit drop in 3Q21 notebook shipments due to Chromebooks: Quanta Computer expects its third-quarter notebook shipments to slip a single-digit percentage sequentially, due to weakening demand for Chromebooks from the education segment.

Taiwan IC design houses keen to join MIH EV platform: More and more IC designers in Taiwan are keen to join the Foxconn-led MIH open EV platform and seek to cash in on the immense market demand for automotive chips, according to industry sources.