中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 13, 2021
    14:26
    partly cloudy
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    G-Tech Optoelectronics becomes OEM supplier of automotive 3D-forming cover glass
    8min ago
    Gudeng to invest NT$380 million in Symtek
    10min ago
    Xintec optimistic about 3Q21
    12min ago
    ABF substrate technology advancing fast, says Unimicron chairman
    19min ago
    Compal expects notebook chip shortage to continue into 2022
    25min ago
    IC shortage to remain challenging in 2022, says ASE
    36min ago
    Notebook companies see mixed shipment prospects for 2022
    Aug 12, 20:32
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Global automobile OEs continue to fight for chips in 2H21
    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Global car sales are expected to grow marginally by 13% to over 83 million units this year compared to 2020, capped by a shortage of chips, according to industry sources. The fight over semiconductors between electronics suppliers and automobile OEs will continue to the second half of 2021.

    Car sales have been in a slump since 2018. Demand for cars finally bounced back this year as vaccines rolled out, but the undersupply of semiconductors has stifled car production around the world. OEs are worried that prolonged undersupply of car chips could make them lose customers. As the car industry goes through electrification, undersupplied car chips could cause a series of troubles for the industry - from cut-throat market competition to the rising unemployment rate.

    As indicated by industry sources, by the third quarter, while large car chipmakers Infineon, NXP, and Renesas have gradually picked up production and contract chipmakers TSMC, Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), and Global Foundries (GF) are helping to manufacture car chips, the undersupply is only improving at a very slow pace.

    In some countries, the car industry reflects directly their labor market conditions and economic growth. The governments in the EU and US and many others are putting more and more effort to get their hands on car chips. The chipmakers, in the meantime, are trying to please everyone by distributing as evenly as possible.

    To make things worse, Malaysia's resurgence of COVID is hindering the production of standard chips for cars. Japanese OEs are also seeking more car chips as they are running out of inventories. China recently investigated stockpiles of chips at traders, hoping to increase circulation. Despite all efforts, OEs are desperate to secure 800 million units this year.

    Categories
    Bits + chips EV Green energy IC manufacturing
    Tags
    sales semiconductor TSMC UMC Vanguard International Semiconductor
    Companies
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company United Microelectronics Corporation Vanguard International Semiconductor
    Related stories
    Aug 12
    Taiwan analog IC suppliers may gain shifted orders from US
    Aug 12
    Automotive IC supply remains tight
    Jul 23
    Highlights of the day: Foundry houses gear up for car chips
    Jul 20
    Automotive component and parts suppliers cautious about 2H21
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    TSMC updates
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 12, 15:04
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Monday 2 August 2021
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    IC shortages to continue impacting 3Q21 server shipments, says Digitimes Research
    Global tablet shipments slip in 2Q21, but to grow 30% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research