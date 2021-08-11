中文網
    Tech Chips + Components
    Highlights of the day: Apple reportedly to be first client of TSMC 3nm node
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    TSMC is expected to move the 3nm node to volume production in second-half 2022 to mainly cater to orders from Apple, but other clients may have to wait some moe time before the foundry can provide them with its most advanced manufacturing service. DRAM contract prices are still rising in third quarter of 2021, but they are expected to stay flat or drop slightly in the fourth quarter. The EV market is picking up momentum faster than expected, according ot speakers at the "Asia Venturing (II): Tech-Driven Mobility" event, co-organized by DIGITIMES and Anchor Taiwan.

    TSMC to kick off 3nm chip production in 2H22 for Apple devices: TSMC is on track to move its 3nm process technology to volume production in the second half of 2022 for Apple's devices, either iPhones or Mac computers, according to industry sources.

    DRAM contract prices likely to stay flat in 4Q21: DRAM contract prices have risen at a slower pace in the third quarter, and are expected to stay flat or drop slightly in the fourth quarter, according to industry sources.

    Asia Venturing: EV is taking over faster than expected: The booming of the EV market will come sooner than expected.

