GlobalWafers posts record 2Q21 profit

Silicon wafer supplier GlobalWafers has reported net profits increased 16.4% on year and about 47% sequentially to a record high of NT$3.95 billion (US$141.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021. EPS for the quarter came to NT$9.09.

GlobalWafers registered consolidated revenues of NT$15.21 billion for the second quarter, up 2.7% sequentially and 11% on year, with the amount surpassing NT$30 billion in the first half, growing 10.3% on year. The company's net profits for the first half were NT$6.65 billion, up 5.8% on year.

Because of the stay-at-home economy, demand for cloud computing services, notebooks, and servers has continued rising, boosting orders for semiconductor products.

With more chip designers expanding their capex to strengthen R&D, their demand for wafer foundry services is also expected to continue rising. GlobalWafers said its offices worldwide are also giving the company an advantage in global deployment and decentralized production.

GlobalWafers' capacity is fully loaded at the moment and will stay so until the end of 2021.

GlobalWafers still expects its acquisition of Siltronic to be completed in the second half of 2021.