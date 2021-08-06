中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 6, 2021
    21:16
    light rain with thunder
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Winbond expects full capacity utilization to remain till year-end 2021
    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Specialty memory IC maker Winbond Electronics has fully utilized monthly production capacity equivalent to 55,000-60,000 wafers, and strong demand will allow full utilization to last until year-end 2021, according to company president Chen Pei-ming.

    Winbond posted consolidated revenues of NT$25.235 billion (US$903 million), gross margin of 42.22%, operating profit of NT$4.622 billion, net profit of NT$3.336 billion and net EPS of NT$0.84 for second-quarter 2021, with the net profit hiking 110% on quarter and 370% on year.

    Global demand for specialty DRAM and flash memory will remain robust in the second half of 2021, Chen said at an August 5 investors conference.

    As DRAM makers have not substantially expanded production capacity, global supply of specialty DRAM will remain tight, Chen noted.

    For flash memory, short global supply of NOR flash and SLC NAND flash will continue until 2022, Chen indicated, adding Winbond has received orders with shipments scheduled until the end of September 2021.

    DRAM took up 46% of Winbond's second-quarter 2021 revenues and flash memory 54%. In terms of applications, computers accounted for 20%, communication devices for 34%, consumer electronics for 26%, and automotive components/devices and industrial equipment for 20%.

    In terms of process technology, 25nm accounted for 45% of the second-quarter 2021 revenues from DRAM, 38nm for 14%, 46nm for 33%, and 65nm for 8%. Of the second-quarter revenues from flash memory, 18% came from 46nm, 63% from 58nm and 19% from 90nm.

    For the first half of 2021, Winbond recorded consolidated revenues of NT$46.560 billion, gross margin of 40.09%, operating profit of NT$6.918 billion, net profit of NT$4.923 billion and net EPS of NT$1.24.

    Winbond is constructing a factory in southern Taiwan and will adopt 25Snm technology, equivalent to 20nm process, for the factory. Winbond will begin to install equipment at the factory in January 2022, undertake trial run in the second quarter, and start volume production in October. The factory will have monthly production capacity equivalent to 10,000 wafers initially and the monthly capacity will be expanded to 30,000 wafers.

    Winbond has spent NT$11.8 billion on capital so far in 2021, and its board of directors on August 5 approved an additional capex budget of NT$2.71 billion.

    Categories
    Bits + chips Memory chips
    Tags
    capacity electronics Winbond
    Related stories
    Jul 15
    Rising NOR flash prices to boost Winbond 2021 profit
    Jul 13
    VIS, Winbond post record 2Q21 revenue
    Jun 18
    Winbond intros 1.8V 512Mb SPI NOR flash for 5G, server apps
    May 13
    DRAM, NOR flash prices to rise at slower pace in 3Q21
    May 7
    Winbond posts profit hike in 1Q21
    May 5
    Rising ASPs to boost Nanya, Winbond 2Q21 revenues
    Mar 17
    Winbond board approves capex for new 12-inch fab in southern Taiwan
    Asia Venturing, 5PM Aug. 9 SF
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Global 2Q21 server shipment growth constrained by chip shortage
    Opportunities of Taiwanese ICT suppliers in EV
    Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to slip in 3Q21