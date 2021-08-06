Winbond expects full capacity utilization to remain till year-end 2021

Specialty memory IC maker Winbond Electronics has fully utilized monthly production capacity equivalent to 55,000-60,000 wafers, and strong demand will allow full utilization to last until year-end 2021, according to company president Chen Pei-ming.

Winbond posted consolidated revenues of NT$25.235 billion (US$903 million), gross margin of 42.22%, operating profit of NT$4.622 billion, net profit of NT$3.336 billion and net EPS of NT$0.84 for second-quarter 2021, with the net profit hiking 110% on quarter and 370% on year.

Global demand for specialty DRAM and flash memory will remain robust in the second half of 2021, Chen said at an August 5 investors conference.

As DRAM makers have not substantially expanded production capacity, global supply of specialty DRAM will remain tight, Chen noted.

For flash memory, short global supply of NOR flash and SLC NAND flash will continue until 2022, Chen indicated, adding Winbond has received orders with shipments scheduled until the end of September 2021.

DRAM took up 46% of Winbond's second-quarter 2021 revenues and flash memory 54%. In terms of applications, computers accounted for 20%, communication devices for 34%, consumer electronics for 26%, and automotive components/devices and industrial equipment for 20%.

In terms of process technology, 25nm accounted for 45% of the second-quarter 2021 revenues from DRAM, 38nm for 14%, 46nm for 33%, and 65nm for 8%. Of the second-quarter revenues from flash memory, 18% came from 46nm, 63% from 58nm and 19% from 90nm.

For the first half of 2021, Winbond recorded consolidated revenues of NT$46.560 billion, gross margin of 40.09%, operating profit of NT$6.918 billion, net profit of NT$4.923 billion and net EPS of NT$1.24.

Winbond is constructing a factory in southern Taiwan and will adopt 25Snm technology, equivalent to 20nm process, for the factory. Winbond will begin to install equipment at the factory in January 2022, undertake trial run in the second quarter, and start volume production in October. The factory will have monthly production capacity equivalent to 10,000 wafers initially and the monthly capacity will be expanded to 30,000 wafers.

Winbond has spent NT$11.8 billion on capital so far in 2021, and its board of directors on August 5 approved an additional capex budget of NT$2.71 billion.