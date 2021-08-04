Ennoconn sees challenge from supply-side constraints

The ongoing shortage of crucial chips and components will be challenging industrial PC maker Ennoconn in the second half of 2021, according to the company president Nelson Tsai.

Ennoconn has NT$95 billion worth of orders in hand, but component supply is still short of the orders by around 40%, Tsai said.

Tsai pointed out new orders clients are placing now are unlikely to be delivered before the second quarter of 2022, as the lead time for the supply of many basic ICs is 52 weeks at the moment, while that of power management ICs is more than 52 weeks.

Ennoconn is also cooperating closely with its parent company, the Foxconn Group, to manage its component inventory in a bid to minimize the impact from shortages, noted Tsai, adding that the shortages are likely to begin improving after the second quarter of 2022.

Ennoconn's new plant in Europe will also begin volume production at the end of 2021 or early 2022.