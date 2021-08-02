Highlights of the day: Apple to adopt more IPD chips

Apple is expected to adopt more integrated passive devices for its new products, boosting businesses at its manufacturing partners TSMC and Amkor. Macronix, reportedly a supplier for Nintendo's upcoming Switch console series, is stepping up shipments of its ROM memory chips. Taiwan's driver IC vendors expect strong results for third-quarter 2021, thanks to robust pricing and tight supply from their foundry partners.

TSMC, Amkor to process IPD chips for new Apple devices: Apple is expected to significantly increase the adoption of IPD (integrated passive devices) for new iPhones and other iOS products, providing robust business opportunities for manufacturing partners TSMC and Amkor, according to industry sources.

Macronix gearing up for ROM output ramp-up: Macronix International is gearing up for a substantial ramp-up in shipments of its ROM memory chips starting the third quarter of 2021, according to company president CY Lu.

Taiwan DDI chip suppliers poised to enjoy strong 3Q21: Taiwan-based display driver IC (DDI) suppliers including Fitipower Integrated Technology, FocalTech Systems, Himax Technologies, Novatek Microelectronics, Raydium Semiconductor and Sitronix Technology are all poised to report brisk sales and profit results for the third quarter of 2021, thanks to the persistently tight capacity at foundry houses, according to industry sources.