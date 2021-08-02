中文網
    Taipei
    Taiwan networking IC suppliers gain shifted orders
    12h 16min ago
    China PCB maker DSBJ to step into IC substrate market
    12h 22min ago
    OSATs in talks with substrate suppliers about 2023 orders
    12h 28min ago
    China smartphone AP shipments to grow 7% in 3Q21
    12h 31min ago
    Global notebook shipments to peak for 2021 in 3Q
    12h 36min ago
    COF substrate and probe card demand remains robust
    12h 36min ago
    Standard IC supply to stay tight in short term
    12h 36min ago
    Highlights of the day: Apple to adopt more IPD chips
    DIGITIMES staff

    Apple is expected to adopt more integrated passive devices for its new products, boosting businesses at its manufacturing partners TSMC and Amkor. Macronix, reportedly a supplier for Nintendo's upcoming Switch console series, is stepping up shipments of its ROM memory chips. Taiwan's driver IC vendors expect strong results for third-quarter 2021, thanks to robust pricing and tight supply from their foundry partners.

    TSMC, Amkor to process IPD chips for new Apple devices: Apple is expected to significantly increase the adoption of IPD (integrated passive devices) for new iPhones and other iOS products, providing robust business opportunities for manufacturing partners TSMC and Amkor, according to industry sources.

    Macronix gearing up for ROM output ramp-up: Macronix International is gearing up for a substantial ramp-up in shipments of its ROM memory chips starting the third quarter of 2021, according to company president CY Lu.

    Taiwan DDI chip suppliers poised to enjoy strong 3Q21: Taiwan-based display driver IC (DDI) suppliers including Fitipower Integrated Technology, FocalTech Systems, Himax Technologies, Novatek Microelectronics, Raydium Semiconductor and Sitronix Technology are all poised to report brisk sales and profit results for the third quarter of 2021, thanks to the persistently tight capacity at foundry houses, according to industry sources.

