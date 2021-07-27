AMOLED panels make significant headway in notebook, tablet segments

Propelled by the relentless efforts of Korean and Chinese panels makers, the application of the AMOLED panels has made significant headway in the tablet and notebook sector since 2021.

In addition to smartphones, Samsung Display has been trying to expand the application of AMOLED panels to tablets and notebooks. It had made little progress in the past 5 years, but recently, the outlook turned positive as consumers became more sensitive on pricing.

The adoption of AMOLED panels in the tablet sector has begun to accelerate since 2020. Samsung Electronics, Lenovo and Oppo, all launched the related models featuring high-resolution AMOLED displays.

Additionally, Huawei's Mate Pad Pro, launched in June 2021, also features a 12.6-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,600 pixels. China-based Everdisplay Optronics (EDO) supplies the AMOLED displays for the Mate Pad Pro.

Meanwhile, Samsung Display plans to release over 10 models of notebook panels in 2021, compared with the five ones launched a year earlier, as other brand vendors, including Lenovo and Xiaomi, have begun to roll out 13.3- and 15.6-inch notebooks with AMOLED displays said the sources.

Xiaomi's AMOLED-based Mi Pro 15 notebooks, launched in the first quarter of 2021, brought down the prices of AMOLED notebooks to the CNY6,000 (US$900) segment; it propelled Asustek to roll out its VivoBook Pro 14 with more aggressive pricing, ranging from CNY4,999 to 5,499.

Along with the expanding availability of AMOLED notebooks, Omdia has forecast that global AMOLED notebook panel shipments are likely to reach 5.112 million units in 2021, up from 980,000 units shipped a year earlier.

China-based Sigmaintell Consulting is even more upbeat about the shipment prospects of AMOLED notebook panels. It expects AMOLED notebook panels worldwide to top seven million units in 2022, with Samsung Display alone accounting for five million units.

The consulting firm also expects such shipments to reach over 15 million units in 2023, with a market penetration rate of 7%.

Currently, LG Display is offering 13.4-inch AMOLED panels to Lenovo, while EDO focuses on producing 15.6-inch models, indicated the sources, adding that BOE Technology and Sharp may also begin shipping their AMOLED notebook panels in 2022.

Global shipments of AMOLED panels for tablets are to reach 6.5 million units in 2021, with Samsung Display contributing 4.5 million and EDO accounting for the remainder of two million, according to Sigmaintell.

It added that global AMOLED tablet panel shipments are likely to close to 10 million units in 2022.