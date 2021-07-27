中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Jul 28, 2021
    01:34
    mostly clear
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Foxconn installs advanced packaging equipment at China plant
    3h 12min ago
    Aluminum foil, capacitor prices rise
    3h 28min ago
    Chromebook sales slowing down
    3h 37min ago
    PTI raises capex outlook for 2021
    3h 42min ago
    Kinsus posts 2-fold profit jump in 2Q21
    3h 49min ago
    Macronix to expand 12-inch fab capacity
    3h 57min ago
    Taiwan analog IC firms poised to raise prices
    4h 15min ago
    Nan Ya optimistic about 2H21
    4h 22min ago
    Macronix sees profits more than double in 2Q21
    4h 48min ago
    MediaTek expects 45% revenue surge in 2021
    4h 48min ago
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics
    AMOLED panels make significant headway in notebook, tablet segments
    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Propelled by the relentless efforts of Korean and Chinese panels makers, the application of the AMOLED panels has made significant headway in the tablet and notebook sector since 2021.

    In addition to smartphones, Samsung Display has been trying to expand the application of AMOLED panels to tablets and notebooks. It had made little progress in the past 5 years, but recently, the outlook turned positive as consumers became more sensitive on pricing.

    The adoption of AMOLED panels in the tablet sector has begun to accelerate since 2020. Samsung Electronics, Lenovo and Oppo, all launched the related models featuring high-resolution AMOLED displays.

    Additionally, Huawei's Mate Pad Pro, launched in June 2021, also features a 12.6-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,600 pixels. China-based Everdisplay Optronics (EDO) supplies the AMOLED displays for the Mate Pad Pro.

    Meanwhile, Samsung Display plans to release over 10 models of notebook panels in 2021, compared with the five ones launched a year earlier, as other brand vendors, including Lenovo and Xiaomi, have begun to roll out 13.3- and 15.6-inch notebooks with AMOLED displays said the sources.

    Xiaomi's AMOLED-based Mi Pro 15 notebooks, launched in the first quarter of 2021, brought down the prices of AMOLED notebooks to the CNY6,000 (US$900) segment; it propelled Asustek to roll out its VivoBook Pro 14 with more aggressive pricing, ranging from CNY4,999 to 5,499.

    Along with the expanding availability of AMOLED notebooks, Omdia has forecast that global AMOLED notebook panel shipments are likely to reach 5.112 million units in 2021, up from 980,000 units shipped a year earlier.

    China-based Sigmaintell Consulting is even more upbeat about the shipment prospects of AMOLED notebook panels. It expects AMOLED notebook panels worldwide to top seven million units in 2022, with Samsung Display alone accounting for five million units.

    The consulting firm also expects such shipments to reach over 15 million units in 2023, with a market penetration rate of 7%.

    Currently, LG Display is offering 13.4-inch AMOLED panels to Lenovo, while EDO focuses on producing 15.6-inch models, indicated the sources, adding that BOE Technology and Sharp may also begin shipping their AMOLED notebook panels in 2022.

    Global shipments of AMOLED panels for tablets are to reach 6.5 million units in 2021, with Samsung Display contributing 4.5 million and EDO accounting for the remainder of two million, according to Sigmaintell.

    It added that global AMOLED tablet panel shipments are likely to close to 10 million units in 2022.

    Categories
    Display components Display panel Displays IT components, peripherals LED Mobile devices
    Tags
    15.6-inch AMOLED Asustek BOE Technology display Lenovo LG Display notebook notebook panel Samsung Display Samsung Electronics Sharp tablet
    Companies
    Asustek Computer
    Related stories
    Jun 21
    Planned strike at Samsung Display unlikely to affect AMOLED supply
    Mar 23
    Samsung Display flexible AMOLED panels make headways in China, says Digitimes Research
    Mar 17
    Samsung raises quotes for rigid AMOLED panels
    Jan 22
    China panel makers step up AMOLED capacity expansions
    Dec 28
    Chinese makers keep expanding AMOLED panel capacity, says Digitimes Research
    Dec 9
    China makers kick off new AMOLED panel production lines
    Sep 18
    Chinese firms keen on developing OLEDoS panels, says Digitimes Research
    May 19, 2020
    Tianma, Visonox expanding flexible AMOLED panel capacity
    Related topics
    Taiwan notebook ODMs
    Foxconn-Sharp partnership
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jul 23, 10:33
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    ADLINK helping manufacturers upgrade businesses with private 5G network-enabled smart manufacturing solutions
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    Coretronic leverages strengths to enable smart manufacturing
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    O-RAN in uncertain future
    China top-3 OSATs to see combined revenue climb over 20% in 2021, says Digitimes Research
    Google, VW, Toyota keen to develop car operating systems