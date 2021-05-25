中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, May 26, 2021
    Murata, Cooler Master announce ultra-thin vapor chamber
    Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    Murata Manufacturing and Cooler Master have jointly developed a vapor chamber with thickness of only 200um for electronics devices.

    This is the first product developed by the joint partnership between Murata and Cooler Master, with both companies committed to continue strengthening their collaboration as they work to create more new products that solve heat-related problems affecting next-generation devices.

    Beginning with this new product, Murata and Cooler Master intend to build a partnership to meet new technical challenges and a wide range of product needs by utilizing expertise from both companies to develop heat dissipators for electronic devices.

    To strengthen cooperation between the companies on product development, Cooler Master plans to install development and testing facilities with the same conditions as Murata's facilities at Cooler Master headquarters scheduled for completion in the second half of 2021.

    This will allow the two firms to share new product concepts and ideas without delay and realize the development of a system that provides accurate performance evaluation, they said.

    As electronic devices achieve higher performance and more advanced functionality, the amount of heat generated per device is increasing, making efficient heat dispersion and dissipation, as well as cooling, a key issue.

    In addition, the constrained space limited by high-density designs of the new-generation electronics devices means that conventional heat dispersion components such as graphite sheets and heat pipes can no longer provide sufficient heat dissipation.

    This has created a need for vapor chambers, which can disperse heat over a large surface area and dissipate heat effectively in spite of limited space. The space available for heat dissipators is particularly limited in mobile products with advanced functionality, such as 5G smartphones and AR/VR devices, as they utilize high-performance ICs and face constant demand for reduced weight.

    Using Murata's technology and expertise in electronic components, the ultra-thin form factor vapor chamber can be mounted in very small interior spaces and still provide efficient dispersion and dissipation of heat from components such as ICs, thereby improving the operating stability of compact electronic devices.

    The vapor chamber will be manufactured at Cooler Master's factory, benefiting from the firm's expertise in producing heat dissipators for a variety of electronic devices. The cooling solution will be available under the Cooler Master brand.

    Murata and Cooler Master's ultra-thin vapor chamber

    Murata and Cooler Master's ultra-thin vapor chamber
    Photo: Companies

    Global AIO PC shipments to rise 4% sequentially in 2Q21