Inspection equipment vendor TRI upbeat about 2021 sales

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's testing and inspection equipment vendor Test Research (TRI) is optimistic its 2021 business results will be better than 2020, driven by strong equipment demand for 5G, notebook and EV applications, according to the company's chief financial officer KY Chen.

Chen said at a recent investors conference that its shipment ratios for 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) and automated X-ray inspection (AXI) and 3D solder paste inspection (SPI) for semiconductor packaging and other applications will continue to ramp up in 2021 as main growth drivers.

Chen said TRI has maintained normal shipments so far this year as the company has managed to stockpile inventory of optical and mechanical components since the second half of 2020.

Despite the extension of delivery lead times for components, Chen continued, TRI will not suffer shortages in the first half of the year and is now actively seeking additional components supply from partners for use in the second half.

Chen also noted that TRI has seen increasing demand for equipment upgrades for automotive electronics, SiP and AiP applications since 2020, enabling it to land more orders for AOI and AXI equipment. It has also rolled out 3D AXI systems needed to support production of large-size PCB for server and networking uses.

The company has reported its January-April 2021 revenues increased 16.25% on year to NT$1.91 billion (US$68.21 million). Revenue contribution ratio for PC and notebook applications supporting stay-at-home economy rose to 25% in the period from 15% of a year earlier. The corresponding ratio for automotive electronics also advanced to 24% from 13% and that for semiconductor inspection equipment increased to 12% from 10%.