Highlights of the day: Taiwan supply chain braces for COVID surge

DIGITIMES staff

The semiconductor and IT value chains in Taiwan have raised their alerts to the surging COVID cases locally, adopting work-from-home and other precautionary measures, though so far no major infections have been reported among the big companies. Barring COVID impacts, volume production for miniLED-backlit MacBook Pro devices will still have to be deferred because of issues with miniLED supply. Europe-based carmaker Stellantis is set to announce a strategic partnership with Foxconn.

Taiwan tech firms tighten precautionary measures against COVID-19: Taiwan-based high-tech companies in various sectors have all strengthened their precautionary measures, such as operating in segregated teams and work from home (WFH) in response to a recent surge in domestic COVID-19 infections, especially in Taipei and New Taipei, northern Taiwan, according to industry sources.

Volume production of miniLED-backlit MacBook Pro likely to be delayed: Volume production of Apple's miniLED-backlit MacBook Pro series may have to be postponed to fourth-quarter of 2021 or first-quarter 2022 if the sudden surge in the number of COVID infections in Taiwan continues to worsen, according to industry sources.

Stellantis, Foxconn to announce strategic partnership: Carmaker Stellantis and Taiwan-based EMS giant Foxconn are set to announce a strategic partnership later today, according to the Europe-based conglomerate.