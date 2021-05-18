IT + CE
Highlights of the day: Taiwan supply chain braces for COVID surge
DIGITIMES staff

The semiconductor and IT value chains in Taiwan have raised their alerts to the surging COVID cases locally, adopting work-from-home and other precautionary measures, though so far no major infections have been reported among the big companies. Barring COVID impacts, volume production for miniLED-backlit MacBook Pro devices will still have to be deferred because of issues with miniLED supply. Europe-based carmaker Stellantis is set to announce a strategic partnership with Foxconn.

Taiwan tech firms tighten precautionary measures against COVID-19: Taiwan-based high-tech companies in various sectors have all strengthened their precautionary measures, such as operating in segregated teams and work from home (WFH) in response to a recent surge in domestic COVID-19 infections, especially in Taipei and New Taipei, northern Taiwan, according to industry sources.

Volume production of miniLED-backlit MacBook Pro likely to be delayed: Volume production of Apple's miniLED-backlit MacBook Pro series may have to be postponed to fourth-quarter of 2021 or first-quarter 2022 if the sudden surge in the number of COVID infections in Taiwan continues to worsen, according to industry sources.

Stellantis, Foxconn to announce strategic partnership: Carmaker Stellantis and Taiwan-based EMS giant Foxconn are set to announce a strategic partnership later today, according to the Europe-based conglomerate.

Supply chain
Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
Research insights
  1. Global smartphone shipments to decline in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
  2. Global AIO PC shipments to rise 4% sequentially in 2Q21
  3. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – April 2021
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.