Stellantis, Foxconn to announce strategic partnership
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Carmaker Stellantis and Taiwan-based EMS giant Foxconn are set to announce a strategic partnership later today, according to the Europe-based conglomerate.

No detail of the partnership is available yet.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), now part of Stellantis, last year said it was looking to set up a joint venture with Foxconn.

Foxconn has been intensifying its deployments in the automotive industry. It has formed an electric vehicle (EV) development alliance - MIH - and has just teamed up with US-based Fisker for developing sub-US$30,000 EVs.

