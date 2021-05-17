Pegavision expanding production capacity

Jane Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Pegavision, a Pegatron subsidiary that makes contact lenses, is expanding production capacity at its factory in northern Taiwan to 60 million units at the end of second-quarter 2021, according to the company.

Pegavision said it is also constructing a second factory in northern Taiwan, with completion scheduled for second-quarter 2022 said. The new factory will have monthly production capacity of 46 million contact lenses in the first phase, and expand to 60 million units in the second phase.

Pegavision has obtained EU's CE Marking for high-oxygen-permeability silicone hydrogel contact lenses and a US FDA license for astigmatism color contact lenses.

Pegavision posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.146 billion (US$40.6 million), gross margin of 52.14%, operating profit of NT$265.3 million and net profit of NT$224.6 million for first-quarter 2021.

The domestic market accounted for 15.9% of the revenues, markets in Asia except Taiwan for 79.7% and other markets for 4.5%. Of the revenues, 76.5% came from OEM shipments and the remaining from own-brand sales. OEM orders mainly come from China- and Japan-based clients.

Pegavision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$478.3 million for April, increasing 12.67% sequentially and 90.54% on year, and those of NT$1.624 billion for January-April grew 67.01% on year.