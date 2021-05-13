Highlights of the day: Pegatron braces for slower notebook shipment growth

DIGITIMES staff

Components shortages have been troubling the notebook industry for months. ODM Pegatron's previous optimism that its second-quarter 2021 notebook shipments would grow 25-30% has now been reduced to a projection of only 5-10% increase due to worsening compoent shortfall. But brand vendor Asustek remains optimistic about its PC sales in second-quarter and second-half 2021, buoyed by strong order visibility. For smart manufacturing, Canadian startup ForceN has developed small, thin, flexible and customizable force sensors, according to its CEO Robert Brooks, whose ambition is to revolutionize robotics.

Pegatron cuts notebook shipment growth forecast for 2Q21: Worsening shortages of notebook-use chips and components has prompted Taiwan's ODM Pegatron to revise downward its sequential shipment growth forecast for the second quarter to 5-10% from 25-30%.

Asustek upbeat about PC sales in 2Q, 2H21: Asustek Computer is upbeat about its PC sales in the second quarter and the second half of 2021, judging from clear order visibility through the end of the year, according to Asustek co-CEO SY Hsu.

Small sensors, big goals: Q&A with ForceN CEO Robert Brooks and VP of engineering Albert Chen: The advent of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 has increased the demands for robots and edge computing, and the tasks are becoming more and more complex. Force sensors are critical to preventing the machines from breaking. Toronto-based startup ForceN has developed customizable force sensors that are thin and flexible, and do not require design change on machines to accommodate them.