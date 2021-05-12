IT + CE
Intel launches new notebook CPUs
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Intel has launched its new Core H series mobile processors (Tiger Lake-H) led by the Core i9-11980HK, targeting the gaming, Creator and enterprise notebook markets.

The CPUs are made using a 10nm SuperFin process, featuring up to eight cores and 16 threads with single and dual-core turbo performance up to 5.0GHz

The CPU is also able to have a direct access to graphics card's GDDR6 memory to improve gaming experience, said Intel.

Intel also unveiled a new vPro H series platform led by the Core i9-11950H and Xeon W-11000 notebook processors.

Prior to the Core H series products, Intel also launched the Core S series desktop processors codenamed Rocket Lake-S at the end of March and the 10nm third-generation Xeon datacenter processors codenamed Ice Lake.

