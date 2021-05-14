Green energy
URE to build energy storage system for Taipower
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Solar cell and PV module maker United Renewable Energy (URE), through partnerships with electric machinery maker Shihlin Electric & Engineering and battery solution developer Saft Groupe, has won a bid for setting up a 15MW energy storage system for state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower).

The energy storage system wii support a 15MWp PV power station already in operation in southern Taiwan, URE said. The energy storage system features AFC (automatic frequency control) functions to smooth flow of PV-generated electricity from the station into power grids, URE noted.

For the project, Shihlin will provide power transforming equipment and Saft battery solutions, URE indicated.

PV makers: Financial results, 1Q21 (NT$m)

URE

Motech

TSEC

Consolidated revenues

3,005

1,109

1,137

Gross margin

-1.57%

5.88%

5.21%

Operating profit

(460.8)

(20.8)

(9.4)

Net profit

(532.7)

(24.4)

1.8

Net EPS (NT$)

(0.20)

(0.07)

0.41

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021

