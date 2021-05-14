URE to build energy storage system for Taipower

Solar cell and PV module maker United Renewable Energy (URE), through partnerships with electric machinery maker Shihlin Electric & Engineering and battery solution developer Saft Groupe, has won a bid for setting up a 15MW energy storage system for state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower).
The energy storage system wii support a 15MWp PV power station already in operation in southern Taiwan, URE said. The energy storage system features AFC (automatic frequency control) functions to smooth flow of PV-generated electricity from the station into power grids, URE noted.
For the project, Shihlin will provide power transforming equipment and Saft battery solutions, URE indicated.
PV makers: Financial results, 1Q21 (NT$m)
URE
Motech
TSEC
Consolidated revenues
3,005
1,109
1,137
Gross margin
-1.57%
5.88%
5.21%
Operating profit
(460.8)
(20.8)
(9.4)
Net profit
(532.7)
(24.4)
1.8
Net EPS (NT$)
(0.20)
(0.07)
0.41
Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021