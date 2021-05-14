URE to build energy storage system for Taipower

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Solar cell and PV module maker United Renewable Energy (URE), through partnerships with electric machinery maker Shihlin Electric & Engineering and battery solution developer Saft Groupe, has won a bid for setting up a 15MW energy storage system for state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower).

The energy storage system wii support a 15MWp PV power station already in operation in southern Taiwan, URE said. The energy storage system features AFC (automatic frequency control) functions to smooth flow of PV-generated electricity from the station into power grids, URE noted.

For the project, Shihlin will provide power transforming equipment and Saft battery solutions, URE indicated.

PV makers: Financial results, 1Q21 (NT$m) URE Motech TSEC Consolidated revenues 3,005 1,109 1,137 Gross margin -1.57% 5.88% 5.21% Operating profit (460.8) (20.8) (9.4) Net profit (532.7) (24.4) 1.8 Net EPS (NT$) (0.20) (0.07) 0.41

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021