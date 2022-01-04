中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Jan 5, 2022
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    URE joins Taipower energy trading platform

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    URE. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Solar cell and PV module maker United Renewable Energy (URE) has participated in Energy Trading Platform established by state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) for open-bid transactions of day-ahead (one day before demand) electricity ancillary services through providing an in-house-developed energy storage system for first-level regulation reserve requiring automatic response in 1-10 seconds, according to the company.

    Besides, URE in May 2021 won a Taipower open bid to provide a 15MW energy storage system for use in combination with a 150MWp PV power-generation station set up by Taipower in southern Taiwan, the company said.

    URE has extended business operation from production of solar cells and PV modules to establishment of PV power stations and rooftop systems as well as energy storage systems, the company noted.

    So far, URE has completed PV power stations and rooftop systems with total installation capacity of 500MWp abroad and 300MWp in Taiwan.

    URE expects the revenue proportion for solar cells and PV modules to decrease to 40%, PV power stations and rooftop systems to increase to 40%, and energy storage systems to rise to 20% in 2022.

