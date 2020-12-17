Mobile + telecom
Thailand smartphone sales drop in 3Q20
Alex Chen, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Smartphone sales in Thailand fell 7.6% annually to 4.7 million units in the third quarter of 2020, according to Gartner, in line with global concerns over resurging COVID-19 that weakened demand.

Gartner pointed out that even though a number of 5G phones were made availble, global smartphone sales remained weak compared to the same period in 2019. Global smartphone sales fell 5.7% to 366 million units in the third quarter. However, global smartphone sales showed a slight increase in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter.

